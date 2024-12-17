Driving the Kia EV3 convinced me it has a winning formula

Korean manufacturers are on fire currently, producing electric cars that are well made, look great and perform well too. Two examples spring immediately to mind: the Kia EV9 and the recently refreshed Kia EV6 tick all the boxes when it comes to desirability. Now there’s the Kia EV3, which captures the essence of the big and bulky EV9 SUV, but presents it in a smaller, more compact package.

It’s the perfect and logical follow on from the Kia Niro EV, which I thought was a solid but slightly conventional-looking car. The EV3 continues the firm’s recent kick for bold styling, especially if you go all-out on the GT-Line S trim.

Money-wise I’d say the entry-grade Air, which starts at £32,995 seems like decent value when put along something like the Volvo EX30. However, I’d be inclined to splurge and head for the mid-tier GT-Line trim as there’s more refinement, extra toys and an altogether more stylish vibe going on inside the cockpit. Admittedly, the cost inflates too, with £39,495 needed to secure the model seen in this review. However, it is a quality package and, as you’d expect from a Korean EV, boasts plenty of range too.

The styling

At a time when so many cars tend to look a little innocuous, there’s no missing the bold statement of intent coming from the Kia camp. The EV3 takes its cue from the EV9, with lots of angles and edges plus a good use of colour to make the car very distinctive to look at. My main test car time was spent with the GT-Line trim, which has 19in alloys over the Air model’s 17in rims. The car itself sits on the dedicated E-GMP platform, which has already proven its worth having now been used in various Korean models.

While the exterior design emulates the larger EV9, there is lots to explore when it comes to the inside of the EV3. There’s a bit of a noticeable gap between the more basic and slightly less posh Air model and the GT-Line, with a hint more plastic and a lot fewer buttons when it comes to the door cards and suchlike. The Air even has manual seat adjustment, whereas the GT-Line and upwards gets all those electric assistance options that hopefully justifies the higher price, plus vegan leather.

Space levels are good on the inside too, with comfortable seats and a decent driving position offering a great view of the road ahead as well as out the sides and through the rear tailgate. That’s good for 460 litres of space with the seats up, while under the bonnet lies an additional 25 litres of frunk space for good measure. The EV3 is therefore ideally suited for the likes of families or folks who just like to spread out.

The drive

Bizarrely, the start-up power button sits on the drive mode stalk just in front of the steering wheel. This isn’t always immediately visible depending on your height and driving position, but once located, the Kia EV3 is a cinch to drive like most others all-electric offerings. There’s a push tab on the left side of the steering wheel that offers a range of drive modes, including a snow option and the ability to customise if needed.

I also like the way the paddles in front of the steering wheel can be used to increase or decrease brake regeneration as needed. I tended to drive with it set at maximum regeneration, which gave a much more efficient almost one-pedal driving experience. I spent a bit of time using Sport mode, which as well as turning the dash red, offers zestier performance as you’d expect. The Kia EV3 isn’t a rocket ship, but it’s got more than enough power for all driving occasions, and I was actually most content driving in normal mode.

My drive took me on a range of roads, mainly of the A variety, where the Kia EV3 handled well and took on the worst of the potholes the countryside had to offer with aplomb. I thought the efficiency of the car seemed about right given the hefty 2,355kg weight of the larger long-range battery model, compared to the smaller 58.3kWh of the smaller power pack. At best I got around 3 miles per kWh on average during my time with the car, so it’s not amazing but respectable enough. I’m keen to try it on a longer motorway run to see how it fares on that front.

It’s worth noting that only the GT-Line S model with the 81.4 kWh battery comes with a heat pump, which takes the range down to 361 miles from 367. The smaller battery Air model, with its 58.3 kWh pack offers up to 270 miles. Meanwhile, the Air fitted with a 81.4 kWh long range battery gets you 375 miles.

The technology

Anything arriving from Korea is always going to be packed with quality tech and the Kia EV3 is no exception. The Air model gets the basics, which is more than enough for most anyway, but the GT-Line trim packs in all sorts of goodies for making everyday life that little bit easier. Visibility is good in this car, but the 360-degree camera is an excellent helping hand, while a head-up display is always welcome too.

Centre of attraction is the dashboard layout, which is divided into three digital sections in the same way that it works so well in the EV9. That means quick and easy access to core functions, with an array of touch-sensitive buttons along the 12.3in central section that allows access to things like climate controls, map navigation and so on. I tried wireless Apple CarPlay during my time with the car and it worked a treat, but there’s Android Auto on offer as well.

Kia also offers digital key functionality on the higher trim levels, and I was similarly impressed with the Harmon-Kardon audio system, which packed a decent punch via an eight speaker setup. Wintertime driving meant I made good use of the heated seats too, which on the better trim levels is even offered for the back seats. That’s fairly unusual, but likely to go down well with anyone carrying kids to school in the mornings.

Kia EV3 verdict

I think the Kia EV3 is another success story in the same way as the likes of the EV6 and EV9 have impressed me. I can find very little to not like about this car, although I do think buyers will have to dig deep and stretch to the higher trim levels to enjoy the rather plusher vibe that comes with the GT-Line models.

Nevertheless, the Kia EV3 gives me everything I need from an all-electric car, with a solid driving experience, decent efficiency, impressive range and lots of comfort. There’s a seven-year warranty too. So, what’s not to like, right?

Stuff Says… Stuff star rating: 5/5 Higher trim models of the Kia EV3 are a tad pricey but on top of an already great basic car it’s worth adding some icing to a very impressive EV cake. Pros Striking looks and feels well made Solid driving experience and good range Practical but very comfortable too Cons Premium trim cars are great but expensive Overall weight is noticeable but unsurprising Basic model interior is a bit plasticky

Kia EV3 technical specifications

Powertrain Permanent magnet synchronous electric motor Battery 81.4kWh Power 201bhp Torque 290lb-ft 0-60mph 7.9sec Top speed 105mph Range 367 miles Charge rate 127.5kW Cargo volume 460 litres