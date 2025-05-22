I added wireless Android Auto to my car with this affordable adapter – now I won’t drive without it

I didn’t think I’d ever get excited about a small black box that hides in my car’s dash. But here we are. The AAWireless Two adapter has quietly become one of the best upgrades I’ve made to my 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan. It does one simple thing incredibly well: it lets me use Android Auto wirelessly.

No more plugging in my phone every time I get in the car. No more fumbling with cables, especially when I’ve got a drink in one hand and the other’s trying to open Google Maps and YouTube Music. This little adapter just works.

Setting it up took less than five minutes. I plugged the AAWireless TWO into my Tiguan’s USB port, paired it via Bluetooth with my Pixel 9 Pro, and Android Auto popped up on the infotainment screen as if it had always been there. The first time it happened, I was genuinely shocked at how easy it was.

The connection is quick, usually taking the same time as if I’d plugged in a cable. Once connected, everything works exactly how it should. Google Maps, YouTube Music, Pocketcast, calls – all smooth and snappy. There’s no noticeable lag, and everything responds just as fast as the wired version.

It also switches between phones effortlessly. My wife drives the same car sometimes, and she uses a Pixel 9a. All it takes is a press of the button on the adapter and it swaps over to her profile. No digging around in menus. No repeated setup. It’s basically seamless.

Physically, the adapter’s about the size of a matchbox. It tucks neatly away out of sight. I don’t even think about it anymore, which is kind of the point. It just does its job.

Well, most of the time… I can’t say it’s completely flawless. During my time testing it, I did have a few dropouts. Nothing major, and usually it reconnected in seconds, but worth mentioning.

And, of course, wireless Android Auto drains my phone’s battery much faster than plugging it in, but that’s a wider Android Auto issue, not necessarily a problem with AAWireless Two.

Still, the pros outweigh the cons. Not needing to fish out a USB cable every time I get in the car is a huge win, and being able to keep my phone in my pocket or bag without a mess of cables hanging about is life-changing (yes, I’m that sad).

The adapter costs £53.99 in the UK or $64.99 in the US and you can buy it from the AAWireless website or on Amazon. It comes with a free companion app, but you don’t need it for everyday use – though it’s handy for updates and tweaks if you’re the kind of person who likes fiddling with settings.

One of the new tricks this version brings is a multifunctional button. You can use it to enter pairing mode, switch between phones, or even factory reset the device if something goes wrong. You rarely need it, but when you do, it’s great to have.

Now, if you’re thinking about grabbing one, it might be worth knowing that AAWireless TWO+ is on the horizon. It’s not out yet, but it’s expected to bring a few more features to the table. So if you’re not in a rush, you might want to wait and see what the new version offers.

For me, though? This one’s already earned a permanent spot in my car. No cables. No fuss. Just Android Auto without the cables.

Liked this? The McLaren Artura is the most engaging hybrid I’ve ever driven