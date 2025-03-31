The Rolex Land-Dweller is the brand’s most innovative watch to date

Rolex has officially launched the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller at Watches and Wonders. As the latest addition to the brand’s legendary lineup, this new watch represents the pinnacle of Rolex’s craftsmanship, blending cutting-edge technology with a bold new aesthetic for the brand.

Rolex claims the Land-Dweller is designed for those who “see opportunity in every moment”, and is a statement of ambition and precision. I think it’s one of Rolex’s most intriguing launches in years.

The watch boasts no fewer than 32 patent applications, 18 of which are exclusive to this model, with 16 pertaining to its revolutionary movement.

At its heart is the calibre 7135, a high-frequency movement that beats at 5 Hz, enabling a precision of one-tenth of a second. This marks a new chapter in Rolex’s mechanical excellence, with innovations such as the “Dynapulse” escapement and a state-of-the-art oscillator ensuring top-tier performance.

Thanks to its barrel architecture and the escapement’s excellent efficiency, the power reserve of this movement extends to approximately 66 hours.

Like all Rolex watches, the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller 40 and the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller 36 are covered by the Superlative Chronometer certification, that means an accuracy of −2/+2 seconds per day.

The Land-Dweller also debuts a new integrated bracelet – the Flat Jubilee. This redesign of Rolex’s iconic Jubilee bracelet maintains the classic five-piece link structure but features flat, polished centre links for a more seamless connection to the Oyster case. The result is a perfect transition between bracelet and case, enhanced by satin and polished finishes.

The bracelet also incorporates ceramic inserts to prevent premature wear, which underscores Rolex’s commitment to longevity and durability.

Visually, the Land-Dweller captivates with a refined Oyster case, similar to the rare Rolex model 1630 DateJust from 1975. It features a fluted bezel and an intricate honeycomb dial motif.

The dial’s 6 and 9 numerals, inspired by the Explorer and Air-King, feature a modern open-centre design, while luminescent hour markers ensure readability in any condition.

A standout feature is the seconds hand counterweight, which echoes the honeycomb pattern, adding a subtle yet distinctive touch.

The Land-Dweller is offered in 36 mm and 40 mm sizes and is available in three striking variations: a 40 mm white Rolesor edition with a fluted bezel and a crisp white honeycomb dial, a 36 mm model in 18 ct Everose gold with diamond-set indices and a dazzling bezel of 44 trapeze-cut diamonds, and a 40 mm platinum edition with an ice-blue dial, a signature Rolex shade reserved for its most prestigious timepieces.

Beyond aesthetics, the Land-Dweller is built for real-world wear. The Oyster case is waterproof to 100 metres (330 ft), providing robust protection for the precision-engineered movement. The sapphire case back, a rarity in Rolex’s classic models, offers a glimpse into the meticulously decorated calibre 7135, featuring Rolex Côtes de Genève finishing and a gold oscillating weight.

I think the Oyster Perpetual Land-Dweller is a truly exciting launch from Rolex and I can’t wait to get hands-on with it at Watches and Wonders. Priced from $13,900 / £12,250, you can learn more about the Land-Dweller on Rolex’s website.

Liked this? The TAG Heuer Formula 1 returns (again) and this time it’s perfect