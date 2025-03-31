The TAG Heuer Formula 1 returns (again) and this time it’s perfect

After a much-hyped but somewhat divisive collaboration with Kith last year, TAG Heuer is finally giving fans exactly what they wanted – a full, standalone revival of the legendary Formula 1 collection. No co-branding, some non-limited edition models, and pure TAG Heuer DNA.

Unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2025, this new lineup of nine watches is a bold return to form. Sporting a refined 38mm case size, an upgraded ergonomic design, and the cutting-edge Solargraph movement, these timepieces bring modern innovation to the beloved ’80s and ’90s aesthetic.

The case materials include sandblasted steel with DLC treatment, while a new lightweight material – TH-Polylight – makes its debut, ensuring both durability and vibrant colour possibilities.

Check out the best watches for men.

For those who remember the original Formula 1 watches as their first Swiss timepiece, this relaunch is a nostalgic yet forward-thinking revival. Unlike the Kith collaboration, which left some collectors cold with its missing TAG Heuer logo and its frustratingly limited availability, this time there are no compromises.

The collection consists of three core models – classic black and white, deep blue, and a striking red. These will be the backbone of the range, available for the long haul.

Meanwhile, six limited-edition versions, inspired by the high-energy hues of the original 1986 collection, will be released alongside key Formula 1 races. Expect bold colourways like black and yellow, blue and black, and a nostalgic green and red.

One of the biggest technical upgrades is the Solargraph movement, making its debut in the Formula 1 range. With just two minutes of sunlight exposure, the watch can run for an entire day, and a full charge can keep it ticking for up to 10 months in total darkness. The movement also boasts a 15-year battery lifespan, making it one of the most efficient quartz-powered watches on the market.

Beyond the movement, TAG Heuer has refined the details to elevate the Formula 1’s signature look. The “décroché” case design from the 1986 models remains, now with a more comfortable fit. The shield-shaped hour markers are back, this time as applied indices treated with Super-LumiNova for maximum legibility.

Even the rubber straps get an upgrade, featuring the TAG Heuer logo embossed into the design, along with an improved steel bracelet option for a more premium feel.

The bezels – perhaps the most iconic element of the Formula 1 range – stay true to their roots, maintaining the signature daisy shape but now featuring TH-Polylight construction for a more tactile, mechanical feel when rotated.

In short, TAG Heuer has taken the lessons from its past and applied them flawlessly. The Formula 1 is back, but this time, it’s not a fleeting reissue or a hype watch – it’s a permanent fixture in the lineup, just as it should be.

With launches timed to coincide with major Formula 1 races – including the Miami GP in May and the Silverstone GP in July – there’s no better way to celebrate the return of a legend.

The new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph models are priced from 1750 CHF (approx. US$2000 / £1500).

Liked this? Timex revives an ana-digi classic from 1982