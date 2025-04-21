Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / TAG Heuer’s new sunglasses brings speed, style and Swiss precision to your face

Hot StuffNewsTag Heuer
Hot Stuff, News

TAG Heuer’s new sunglasses brings speed, style and Swiss precision to your face

TAG Heuer’s Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear collection leans hard into its legacy of speed, style and innovation

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
TAG Heuer Jack Heuer Sunglasses hero image

TAG Heuer’s Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear collection has landed – and it’s got more motorsport swagger than a Monaco pit lane.

The Swiss brand, better known for making some of the best watches around, is leaning hard into its legacy of speed, style and innovation with three new lines of glasses.

First up, the Jack Heuer line (pictured). This one’s a tribute to the great-grandson of the brand’s founder and the man responsible for getting the TAG Heuer logo on Ferrari’s Formula 1 cars in the 1970s.

The frames nod to that golden era with 1960s-style pilot shapes made from ultra-light Japanese titanium. Chromafade lenses add a splash of colour-shifting protection, and subtle logo details round things off. It’s vintage cool, but with plenty of tech to keep things feeling modern.

Then there’s the Mini Vingt-Sept. These frames also take design cues from motorsport, down to a new elliptical hinge that clicks like the door of a sports car.

TAG Heuer Jack Heuer Sunglasses

The bio-nylon temples and steel hinge setup are built for comfort and durability, while ‘SPECTA’ lenses aim to give you sharper, more vivid vision. They’re bold and rimless.

Last but not least, the Shield Pro line goes full sport mode. Designed for athletes and adrenaline junkies, these wraparound mask-style shades use bio-nylon mixed with recycled graphite, making them light, flexible and tough.

The elastic rubber frame hugs your face, while the interchangeable lenses swap out depending on the conditions. Whether you’re bombing down a trail or sprinting through city streets, they’re made to keep up.

TAG Heuer’s new eyewear range is available now on TAG Heuer’s website, with prices starting from $490 in the US and £390 in the UK.

Liked this? The TAG Heuer Formula 1 returns (again) and this time it’s perfect

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech