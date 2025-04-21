TAG Heuer’s new sunglasses brings speed, style and Swiss precision to your face

TAG Heuer’s Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear collection has landed – and it’s got more motorsport swagger than a Monaco pit lane.

The Swiss brand, better known for making some of the best watches around, is leaning hard into its legacy of speed, style and innovation with three new lines of glasses.

First up, the Jack Heuer line (pictured). This one’s a tribute to the great-grandson of the brand’s founder and the man responsible for getting the TAG Heuer logo on Ferrari’s Formula 1 cars in the 1970s.

The frames nod to that golden era with 1960s-style pilot shapes made from ultra-light Japanese titanium. Chromafade lenses add a splash of colour-shifting protection, and subtle logo details round things off. It’s vintage cool, but with plenty of tech to keep things feeling modern.

Then there’s the Mini Vingt-Sept. These frames also take design cues from motorsport, down to a new elliptical hinge that clicks like the door of a sports car.

The bio-nylon temples and steel hinge setup are built for comfort and durability, while ‘SPECTA’ lenses aim to give you sharper, more vivid vision. They’re bold and rimless.

Last but not least, the Shield Pro line goes full sport mode. Designed for athletes and adrenaline junkies, these wraparound mask-style shades use bio-nylon mixed with recycled graphite, making them light, flexible and tough.

The elastic rubber frame hugs your face, while the interchangeable lenses swap out depending on the conditions. Whether you’re bombing down a trail or sprinting through city streets, they’re made to keep up.

TAG Heuer’s new eyewear range is available now on TAG Heuer’s website, with prices starting from $490 in the US and £390 in the UK.

