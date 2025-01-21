Best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2025: my picks from TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith and more

Welcome to my roundup of LVMH Watch Week 2025, where I’ll keep you updated on all the latest releases and highlights from the hottest watch event of the year (so far).

Jumpstarting the new year with a bang, all of the latest novelties from Bulgari, Daniel Roth, Hublot, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co, and Zenith will be on display.

The physical event was originally due to take place in Los Angeles but has been rescheduled due to the devastating wildfires. It will now take place in two phases, 20–21 January and 30–31 January, in both New York and Paris.

I’ll be picking my very favourite new launches, many vying for a place in Stuff’s guide to the best watches, and keeping you updated along the way. Here are the best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2025 so far:

TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph

After announcing its sponsorship of Formula 1 earlier this year, TAG Heuer has unveiled five striking additions to its Formula 1 collection. Four bold chronographs and a special edition TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing highlight the brand’s deep connection to motorsport. These timepieces celebrate TAG Heuer’s legacy, which began in 1986 with its first Formula 1 watch, as well as its upcoming return.

The collection features cutting-edge materials like lightweight titanium, ergonomic designs, and motorsport-inspired details. Bezel micro-perforations mimic F1 brake discs, while coloured accents and skeletonised hands add a modern edge. Each watch embodies the adrenaline of F1, with vibrant colour schemes reflecting the energy of night racing. Highlights include bold red, sleek blue, and vibrant lime green designs, each offering a unique personality.

The Oracle Red Bull Racing edition (pictured above) stands out with a titanium case, forged carbon bezel, and blue opaline dial with a checkered flag motif. It features the team’s signature colours and intricate details, including engraved logos and dynamic packaging.

The will be available in March 2025, with an estimated RRP of 4600 CHF (approx $5000 / £4100).

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye

TAG Heuer and Porsche are honouring their shared motorsport heritage with the stunning limited-edition TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye, inspired by the Porsche 911’s 1965 Monte Carlo Rally debut.

Available in two versions – steel (911 pieces) and 18K yellow gold (11 pieces) – the watch features the in-house TH20-08 Chronosprint movement with a unique accelerated chronograph function. Its design draws from Heuer dashboard timers and the Porsche 911 “147,” incorporating a black dial, beige markings, and red speed lines. The sapphire glass caseback showcases a Porsche steering wheel-shaped rotor.

Complemented by bespoke packaging and a model Porsche 911 “147,” it is a lovely tribute to craftsmanship and motorsport history.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye is available now, priced at 10,000 CHF (approx. $11,000 / £9000). The 18K yellow gold model is 24,000 CHF (approx. $26,000 / £21,000).

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon

TAG Heuer has unveiled two striking purple-themed timepieces at LVMH Watch Week 2025: the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph and the limited-edition Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon (200 pieces).

Both models, which I think should be called the Carrera Chronograph ‘Barney’, after the purple dinosaur, feature a smoky black-to-purple gradient dial in the brand’s iconic Glassbox design. This finish enhances light play and dimensionality, with bold details like silver accents and rhodium-plated hour markers to ensure clarity and elegance.

Everyone’s favourite 39mm Carrera Chronograph case houses the reliable Heuer 02 movement with an 80-hour power reserve, while the Tourbillon model highlights horological expertise with the Heuer 02 Tourbillon movement and a 65-hour power reserve. Both are paired with black leather straps.

The standard model is available now priced at 6500 CHF (approx. $7200 / £5800), while the Tourbillon is priced at

34,000 CHF (approx. $37,000 / £30,000)

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamonds



If you love the Carrera Chronograph ‘Glassbox’ but feel the previous models lacked a touch of sparkle, TAG Heuer has unveiled a luxurious update in two designs: signature blue and powdery pink. These models feature a diamond-set flange (72 diamonds) and chaton diamond indexes (11 diamonds), blending elegance with sporty sophistication.

The 39mm Glassbox design highlights a circular-brushed dial with a bi-compax layout and rhodium-plated hands for optimal legibility.

Powered by the TH20-00 in-house movement, these timepieces offer an 80-hour power reserve and bidirectional winding. Interchangeable alligator leather straps in blue, pink, white, or grey enhance versatility.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamonds will be available this month, priced at 8500 CHF (approx. $9300 / $7600).

Finally, TAG Heuer has introduced a pastel makeover to its iconic Carrera Date collection with two elegant 36mm models in powdery pink and lilac. Featuring sunray and snail-brushed dials, diamond indexes, and gradient tracks.

The refined 36mm case and polished Carrera H bracelet ensure comfort. Powered by the Caliber 7 automatic movement with a 56-hour power reserve, these pastel editions combine sophistication with timeless elegance.

The new models of TAG Heuer Carrera Date will be available in June 2025, priced at 4250 CHF (approx. $4700 / £3800).

Zenith

Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow

Zenith has introduced an uber-luxurious version of its Chronomaster Sport. Made from 18k white gold, featuring a bezel set with 50 baguette-cut gemstones, including 40 vibrant sapphires (~3.9cts) and 10 diamonds (~1ct), it showcases Zenith’s gem-setting expertise. The lacquered black dial highlights its iconic 3-6-9 tricolour counters and sapphire markers.

Powered by the El Primero 3600 calibre, it operates at 5 Hz, displaying 1/10th-second precision with a 60-hour power reserve.

Finished with a polished white gold bracelet, this dazzling 41mm timepiece is a stunning fusion of high-frequency chronograph performance and artisanal craftsmanship, available exclusively through Zenith boutiques worldwide.

The Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow is priced at $112,100 (approx. £91,000).

Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton

Zenith has also unveiled the Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton at LVMH Watch Week 2025, showcasing a bold openwork design. The 42mm steel case features a striking 12-facet bezel and angular architecture, blending brushed and polished finishes.

Powered by the El Primero 3600SK calibre, it offers 1/10th-second precision with a 60-hour power reserve.

Its skeletonized dial reveals the movement’s intricate mechanics, highlighted by geometric cut-outs, grey azuré subdials, and luminescent markers.

Available in either blue or black, this modern luxury sports watch includes an interchangeable steel bracelet and rubber strap. Exclusively available through Zenith boutiques and authorised retailers worldwide.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton is priced at $15,500 (approx. £12,500).

Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Meca-10

Hublot has reimagined the Big Bang MECA-10 with a refined 42mm case in King Gold, Titanium, and Frosted Carbon. Inspired by Meccano construction, this avant-garde manual-winding skeleton watch showcases micromechanical artistry with visible mechanics, a unique 10-day power reserve, and a rack-driven digital display.

The re-engineered calibre features satin-brushed bridges, polished bevels, and galvanic colouring to match each case material. A visible balance wheel highlights precision engineering, while the silicon escape wheel and hacking seconds enhance performance.

The ergonomic case integrates Hublot’s “One Click” strap system, offering versatility.

The new Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 is priced from $23,000 / £19,700 for the titanium model, and up to $42,700 / £36,800 for the King Gold model.

Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem

I loved the neon green Saxem Big Bang launched at LVMH Watch Week last year, so I’m very happy to see Hublot introduce a darker green model this year. It’s called the Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green SAXEM, features an emerald-green transparent SAXEM case, and is limited to just 18 pieces.

If you didn’t know, SAXEM (Sapphire Aluminium oXide and rare Earth Mineral), is a material developed for satellite technology and surpasses sapphire in its ability to produce intense, gemstone-like hues.

The watch is powered by the in-house MHUB6035 automatic tourbillon calibre, with a 22-karat gold micro-rotor visible on the dial side and a 60-second tourbillon carriage at 6 o’clock. Its contemporary architecture includes sapphire elements and a 72-hour power reserve.

Super-LumiNova accents enhance legibility, while the green rubber strap complements the vibrant case.

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Green Saxem is priced at $231,000 / £200,000.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Chronograph

Finally, Hublot is celebrating 12 years of the Spirit of Big Bang collection by introducing three vibrant ceramic hues: Sand Beige, Dark Green, and Sky Blue. Previously exclusive to the Big Bang line, these colours debut in the Spirit of Big Bang Chronograph, each limited to 200 pieces.

The barrel-shaped cases, are crafted from hypoallergenic, lightweight, and scratch-resistant ceramic. Powered by the HUB4700 automatic skeleton chronograph calibre, a modernised version of the iconic El Primero, these models feature open dials and matching coloured hour markers, hands, and straps.

These new models are priced at $27,400 / £23,500.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence

The Tambour Convergence Automatic 37mm watch in pink gold is an incredibly elegant timepiece. In an unconventional design, with a sculpted window on the watch face, reveals the dragging hours and minutes and is otherwise mirror-polished in a reflective pink gold.

The open case back exposes the precise inner workings of the timepiece. Its contemporary elegance continues with the in-house automatic movement LFTMA01.01, designed and conceived by La Fabrique du Temps.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence in pink gold is priced at £32,500 (approx. $40,000).

Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time

The limited edition Tambour Taiko Spin Time 39.5 mm watch revisits ‘Spin Time’, the iconic and first patented movement of the House, with a Spin Time Air movement in a closed back case.

It’s powered by the fully redesigned Calibre LFT ST13.01, which is housed in the Tambour Taiko case in 18-carat white gold, this piece is distinguished by a unique Dolphin Grey colour interpreted with a sunray dial.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time is priced from £70,000 (approx. $86,000).

Louis Vuitton Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon

If the standard Spin Time is a little too run of the mill for you, the limited edition Tambour Taiko Spin Time Air Flying Tourbillon could be a better fit. It revisits Spin Time, the iconic and first patented movement of the house, with an innovative combination.

Powered by the Caliber LFT ST05.01, it introduces the combination of a Spin Time Air and a central flying tourbillon. Housed in the Tambour Taiko case in 18-carat white gold, this piece is distinguished by a unique dolphin grey colour.

The white gold model with the flying tourbillon (pictured above) is priced at £166,000 (approx. $205,000).

Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. The Carat 128 Aquamarine Watch

Inspired by and named after the legendary Tiffany Diamond, a 128.54-carat cushion-shaped fancy yellow diamond of extraordinary fire and beauty, the Carat 128 watch collection is an eloquent expression of Tiffany & Co.’s creativity and craftsmanship.

Distinguished by its cushion-shaped case, which is faceted on the front, echoing the form of the diamond that inspired it and creating a distinctive geometric silhouette. The glass protecting the dial is a single diamond-cut aquamarine of 34.52 carats.

The design of the diamond bracelet draws inspiration from the iconic Tiffany Setting engagement ring and its distinctive six-prong design. Artisans set the five-row bracelet with 251 brilliant diamonds of 28 total carats in three different diameters.

This is a one-of-a-kind piece, in every sense of the word.

Tiffany Twenty Four Stone Watch

The Tiffany Twenty Four Stone watch celebrates the designer Jean Schlumberger’s legacy and the Sixteen Stone collection, first introduced in 1959. Limited in production, the 39 mm 18k white gold watch features a rotating ring with 24 diamonds (1 carat) set in yellow gold cross-stitches, inspired by Schlumberger’s textile heritage.

Snow-set diamonds (633 total, 6.5 carats) adorn the dial and case, showcasing Tiffany’s craftsmanship. The crown, echoing the iconic Tiffany Setting, holds a 0.47-carat diamond.

Powered by the Swiss-made Caliber LTM 2100 with a 38-hour reserve.

Tiffany & Co. Bird on a Rock Watch

The Tiffany Bird on a Rock Tsavorite watch is a masterpiece of artistry and craftsmanship. Its dial features a diamond-set central disc framed by 36 baguette tsavorites (5.4 carats) in an invisible-set rotating ring, showcasing their vivid green hue. The tsavorites are paired with a dark green alligator strap and a diamond-set T buckle.

A bird, perched on the tsavorite ring, sparkles with 99 diamonds and a pink sapphire eye. The dial gleams with 166 snow-set diamonds (1.1 carats), while the case features 413 snow-set diamonds (4 carats), demanding 55 hours of intricate work.

The case back, engraved with a sunburst motif inspired by Schlumberger’s Floral Arrows brooch, is accented with diamonds. Its crown, echoing the Tiffany Setting® engagement ring, boasts a 0.45-carat prong-set diamond. Powered by the Swiss Caliber LTM 2100, this 39mm timepiece offers a 38-hour power reserve.

There’s also a model presented on an 18k white gold case, set with a total of 1,318 round brilliant diamonds of over 8 total carats.

Daniel Roth

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription

The Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription watch, limited to 20 pieces, epitomises elegance and refinement. Crafted in 18k yellow gold with a 7.7mm-thin double-ellipse case, it features curved lugs for a tailored fit. The solid yellow gold dial showcases the Clou de Paris Guilloche, a meticulous in-house process requiring two days of work on restored historical machines.

Powered by the DR002 calibre, this high-watchmaking movement is developed in-house with exceptional finishing and a revamped 4Hz oscillating system. Each piece includes an engraved case back, individual numbering, and a design that reflects Daniel Roth’s enduring vision of timeless sophistication.

The Extra Plat Souscription is priced at 45,000 CHF (approx. $50,000 / £40,000).

Bulgari

