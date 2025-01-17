The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is finally official

Tudor has officially unveiled the Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue,” a vibrant new addition to its celebrated Black Bay collection.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation, sparked by sightings of the watch on the wrist of brand ambassador David Beckham in a recent Instagram post and musician Jay Chou on a billboard.

This fun pre-launch campaign mirrors Omega’s marketing tactics with Daniel Craig, where the actor has been spotted wearing new models months before their official debut.

Tudor claims the Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is a nod to South Beach’s laid-back, tropical vibe – a welcome antidote to the chill we’ve been experiencing in the UK of late. It also happens to closely resemble Inter Miami’s third kit – the team owned by David Beckham and the inspiration behind the massively popular pink Chrono last year.

Its domed turquoise dial, aptly dubbed “Flamingo Blue,” is paired with contrasting black sub-counters, creating a bold aesthetic designed to stand out. Despite its bright (dare I say Tiffany Blue?) colour palette, the watch stays true to Tudor’s heritage of robust chronographs and professional dive watches.

The 41mm stainless steel case features a satin-brushed and polished finish, complemented by a black anodised aluminium tachymeter bezel. Tudor’s signature “Snowflake” hands ensure optimal readability and are coated with Grade A Swiss Super-LumiNova for luminescence.

At the heart of the watch lies the Manufacture Chronograph Calibre MT5813. This COSC-certified movement boasts a 70-hour power reserve, a silicon balance spring, and a column-wheel mechanism with a vertical clutch for precision and reliability.

Tudor has also equipped the watch with a five-link stainless steel bracelet featuring the “T-fit” rapid adjustment clasp. This practical system allows wearers to make fine adjustments without tools, ensuring a comfortable fit for all occasions.

The Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Flamingo Blue” is priced at £5020 / $5,875 and available immediately. This is the same price as the other, less colourful Black Bay Chrono models.

Like all Tudor watches, the watch is backed by Tudor’s five-year transferable guarantee, reflecting the brand’s confidence in its craftsmanship.

