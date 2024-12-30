I write about watches for a living, and these are my trend predictions for 2025

The world of watches is constantly ticking forward, with every year bringing fresh innovations, revivals, and trends that surprise even the most seasoned collectors.

In 2024 we saw the rise of the mini watch, pink dials, and unusual case shapes. Here’s what I see glimmering on the horizon for 2025 – from bolder colours to game-changing case shapes.

Monochrome will be big

I think monochrome watches are poised to dominate in 2025, riding the wave started by standout launches in 2024 like the monochrome Tudor Black Bay 41 and the Omega Seamaster No Date. These timepieces struck a chord with enthusiasts by blending retro charm with a modern minimalist aesthetic.

Their lack of colour no only creates a timeless design, it highlights textures and details, proving that simplicity can be just as striking as vibrant designs. With such prominent brands leading the charge, it’s likely we’ll see others following suit next year. Monochrome might just be the new green.

More pink watches

Pink stormed the horological scene in 2024, turning dials into works of rosy art. It started with the Tudor Black Bay Chrono Pink, quickly followed by TAG Heuer and Bremont embracing the blush. Next year, I predict even more brands will dive headfirst into the pink trend.

It’s not just about novelty – pink offers a fresh, unisex appeal that feels modern and vibrant. Whether it’s soft pastel tones or daring fuchsias, expect to see this colour everywhere, cementing its place as a staple, not a fad.

Square and unusual case shapes

Round may always be classic, but square and atypical cases are stealing the spotlight for those who want their wristwear to stand out. This year Berneron Mirage and Patek Philippe Cubitus have already proven that non-traditional shapes can exude sophistication and innovation. They really stand out.

In 2025, I expect more affordable brands to experiment with these designs, making angular and asymmetrical cases accessible to the masses. A square or unusual shape can turn a watch into an instant conversation starter – and who doesn’t want that?

Goldilocks-sized watches

After years of swinging between oversized statements and micro-mini timepieces, 2025 could bring us back to the middle ground – what I like to call the Goldilocks effect. Perfectly proportioned watches will dominate, with men’s sizes ranging from 36mm to 38mm leading the charge.

These dimensions hit the sweet spot: substantial enough to make an impression, but elegant enough for everyday wear. It’s a trend that’s all about balance, reflecting a more thoughtful, timeless approach to design.

Gold and gold tones

Nothing says warmth and luxury quite like gold – and 2025 won’t let us forget it. Gold tones have been glowing in popularity recently, and their reign is far from over. From full-gold cases to subtle champagne dials, this trend brings a richness that feels just right for dressing up or adding a little opulence to the everyday.

With advances in gold-tone plating and creative use of alloys, expect a resurgence of this classic material, catering to both old souls and modern minimalists alike.

