The TAG Heuer Monaco is going pink for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is set to light up the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, wearing TAG Heuer’s bold new pink Monaco Chronograph

This weekend, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will light up the streets of Sin City, and TAG Heuer is matching the excitement with a bright new version of its iconic Monaco Chronograph.

Cloaked in vibrant pink, this timepiece channels the electric energy of Las Vegas and celebrates the pinnacle of motorsport.

The TAG Heuer Monaco, first launched in 1969, has long been synonymous with racing. Its square case and left-hand crown was a breath of fresh air in the watchmaking world, and it earned legendary status through both its motorsport roots and its Hollywood debut on Steve McQueen’s wrist in Le Mans. This latest version takes the Monaco’s legacy and injects it with a modern, playful twist.

The watch’s pink skeletonised dial is a tribute to the neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip, where excitement and adventure never sleep.

Stylised image of Las Vegas skyline, Red Bull F1 car and the Pink TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

The lightweight titanium case, finished with a sleek black DLC coating, contrasts with pink accents on the chronograph dials and hands, as well as on the chronograph seconds hand, and even the oscillating weight, visible through the sapphire caseback.

The watch is powered by the in-house Calibre Heuer 02 automatic movement, it offers precision and reliability for any occasion – whether on the racetrack or on a night out in Vegas.

It’s likely to be worn by F1 superstars Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez this weekend, I think this is the perfect watch for one of the biggest spectacles on the F1 calendar.

Its leather-and-rubber strap balances style with comfort, making it perfect for high-speed action or a night at the poker table.

The pink TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is available now for £9850 (US$11,250) on TAG Heuer’s website.

