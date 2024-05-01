The most bingeable Disney+ shows of 2024 so far
All our picks from the platform that brings Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and more to your living room
The House of Mouse entered the streaming space three years ago and since then it hasn’t messed about. Disney+ is a major streaming service with over 150 million users and plenty of stuff for those subscribers to get their teeth into – including loads of glorious Ultra HD content for 4K TV owners.
Despite being a TV-on-demand newbie compared to Netflix and Prime Video, Disney+ is stuffed with entertainment, from animated classics to Pixar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with new adult-focused (no, not THAT kind of adult, you filthy-minded dogs) hub Star having recently arrived, bringing with it a truckload of additional material, there’s enough to keep you going for months.
Keen to find a series to watch? Here are some handpicked choices of the best Disney+ TV shows.
Additional words by Matt Tate and Tom Morgan-Freelander
Shogun (S1)
Based on James Clavell’s novel, this historical epic explores 17th-century Japan through the eyes of sailor John Blackthorne – the first Englishman to set foot in the country. He’s there on the orders of his government, but ends up embroiled in a vicious civil war – and becomes entangled with a mysterious Christian woman.
Shogun is one of the most highly rated shows of 2024 so far, and it’s easy to see why. Not only is this a technically brilliant and beautifully shot series, conjuring up a gorgeous vision of feudal Japan, but a gripping political drama populated by compelling characters – from Hiroyuki Sanada’s proud and cunning Lord Toronaga to Cosmo Jarvis’ perpetually uncompromising Blackthorne.
Shardlake (S1)
Set in 16th-century England on the eve of Henry VIII’s money-grabbing dissolution of the monasteries, this four-part adaptation of the beloved C.J. Sansom crime novels sees shrewd London lawyer Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) dispatched to a remote abbey on the orders of Thomas Cromwell (Sean Bean).
Why has the king’s right-hand man sent Shardlake on this mission? He’s keen for a mysterious murder to be solved – but seemingly even more interested in the crown getting its hands on the monastery’s riches.
This show brilliantly captures the miasma of greed, deceit and intrigue that permeates Sansom’s intepretation of Tudor England. And Hughes’ crusading Shardlake – reviled for his principles as much as for his physical deformities – is a fine addition to the canon of screen sleuths. Here’s hoping for another series.
A Murder at the End of the World (S1)
Fans of The OA miffed at its premature cancellation at the hands of Netflix should adore this mystery miniseries from the same creators: Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij.
Think of it as Agatha Christie for the information age. A group of exceptional people is invited to a reclusive tech billionaire’s remote Icelandic retreat, only for one of their number to end up dead in very suspicious circumstances. Emma Corrin plays the Gen Z amateur sleuth seeking the culprit, but the cast includes a flurry of familiar faces including Clive Owen, Joan Chen, Harris Dickinson and Brit Marling herself.
Bob’s Burgers (S1-13)
Bob Belcher is an average guy striving to make a living for his family by doing what he does best: cooking burgers. Compared to the Griffins or the Smiths, the Belchers might seem (relatively) normal, but perhaps it’s the relatability of their daily struggles and conflicts that makes this show so enjoyable.
It might be less surreal and smart than Rick and Morty and more story-driven than Family Guy, but Bob’s Burgers has carved out its own unique spot amongst its animated peers.
This Is Us (S1-6)
Even if it’s ‘just’ a very well-shot, written and acted soap opera at its heart, This Is Us has cemented itself as a hit with critics and viewers alike, bagging armfuls of awards for its tear-jerking, funny and inventive portrayal of an American family. Set during two different timelines and in various U.S. cities, it succeeds in being both universal and focussed in its scope – a trait that makes it an easy and affecting watch. All six seasons are available on Disney+.
Buffy The Vampire Slayer (S1-7)
After Buffy’s forgettable cinematic debut, nobody was expecting much from the small screen adventures of a ghoul-snuffing cheerleader. Boy, were we wrong.
Joss Whedon changed the face of television with his memorable story arcs and emotional, earth-shaking series finales while raising the bar for the teen drama genre as Buffy suffers all the typical agonies of high school – with vampires thrown in. Standout episodes feature a swim team of Fishmen, a vengeful goddess, the ghastly Gentlemen and a corrupt mayor who turns into a giant snake.
The Bear (S1-2)
If film and TV is to be believed, a restaurant kitchen is one of the most stress-inducing places on the planet – and this comedy-drama does a fantastic job of conveying the chaos, anger, injuries and, yes, joys that come with running an eatery. It’s fast-paced, intense and funny, and will might just make you glad for your dull, dreary nine to five office job.
Following award-winning stints at some of America’s finest restaurants, young chef Carmy returns to his native Chicago to take over his dead brother’s Italian sandwich shop. The accounts are a mess, the food is mediocre, the staff are restive and set in their ways, but Carmy is determined to transform the place’s fortunes – if he can sort out his own problems first.
Only Murders in the Building (S1-3)
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez play neighbours brought together by a mutual obsession with true crime tales – only to find themselves in the middle of one when a shocking murder occurs in the exclusive New York apartment block they share. Even if this weren’t a well-written whodunnit series with plenty of laughs along the way, it’d be worth the price of admission simply to see those beloved old comedy warhorses Short and Martin sharing screen time again.
Justified (S1-6)
Inspired by an Elmore Leonard short story, this long-running series stars Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, a modern-day US Marshal who brings an Old West mentality to his job. After upsetting his bosses, he’s shipped back to his rural Kentucky hometown in an effective demotion, only to find himself dragged into a feud with an old friend turned new enemy, played with career-defining aplomb by Walton Goggins.
Justified manages to successfully mix long-running plotlines with monster-of-the-week style self-contained episodes, making it prime binge-fodder. And it’s still highly regarded today, hence the imminent arrival of Justified: City Primeval, an all-new series bringing Olyphant back to his career-defining role.
Mr Inbetween (S1-3)
This black comedy-drama follows the travails of Ray Shoesmith (played by show creator and writer Scott Ryan), a loveable Aussie bloke and criminal-for-hire. Ray’s services range from collecting protection money to full-on murder, but this dark side of him sits alongside a kinder, thoughtful side – and it’s this dichotomy, alongside the deadpan antipodean humour, that makes this three-season series so engaging. Mr Inbetween is a bit of under-the-radar brilliance that shouldn’t be missed.
The Mandalorian (S1-3)
The obvious one. The Mandalorian was Disney+’s flagship launch show, and if you’ve somehow managed to stay away from spoilers since our friends across the pond got hold of it, you’re in for a treat. Pitched as a space Western, the first live action series in the Star Wars franchise is set five years after Return of the Jedi and 25 years before the first film in the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens.
It follows the adventures of a bounty hunter known as Mando (Pedro Pascal), who suddenly finds himself the guardian of a very important youngling. Three seasons are now available to stream, and dedicated viewers may also want to watch the first season of The Book of Boba Fett, as it features some crossover with this series (including explaining the events that occur between seasons two and three).
Fleishman is in Trouble (S1)
Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, this sharply witty eight-part comedy drama stars Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman, a New York surgeon whose efforts to embrace newfound singledom are confounded when his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) drops off their kids then vanishes off the face of the earth.
Treating this disappearance as an inconvenience rather than a sinister mystery, Toby decides he’s not going to find future happiness until he’s confronted their shared past. It’s through this lens of self-reflection the show amusingly interrogates various facets of modern life: divorce, parenting, ageing and romance. Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody also star.
Andor (S1)
Rogue One’s swashbuckling master thief Cassian Andor (the excellent Diego Luna) gets his own 10-part series, giving us a fresh perspective on the nascent uprising against the Empire that eventually became the Rebel Alliance.
If you were left somewhat disappointed by Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lack of stakes and strangely ‘lifeless’ feel, Andor could be the show to reignite that Star Wars spark. Created by Tony Gilroy (who also wrote the Jason Bourne movies and, yes, Rogue One), it’s a lot more gritty, grounded and grown-up than the previous Star Wars series we’ve seen, with characters that feel real, flawed and drawn in shades of grey.
Hawkeye (S1)
Expectations may have been set low for this series centring on the continuing adventures of The Most Boring Avenger, but thanks to its Christmas cheer, a bright and breezy tone (that some of the more po-faced Marvel series would do well to emulate) and the comic chemistry between Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, it may actually be the best MCU TV series around. And that’s without even mentioning the superb cameo that will delight those familiar with small-screen Marvel shows of old.
Atlanta (S1-3)
If a comedy drama about the struggles of an aspiring rap star and his manager sounds too similar to something awful like Entourage, don’t worry: Atlanta is a decidedly different and far more interesting kettle of fish.
Produced by and starring Donald Glover, it’s a disarming, slick, offbeat, observant and endlessly charming comedy series about, to paraphrase Glover, “what it’s like to be black in America”. Funny as Atlanta is, it shies away from very little in this quest for veracity. But it would be a crime if we revealed too much about this weird and wonderful show – better just to watch it and find out for yourself.