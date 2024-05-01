The most bingeable Disney+ shows of 2024 so far

The House of Mouse entered the streaming space three years ago and since then it hasn’t messed about. Disney+ is a major streaming service with over 150 million users and plenty of stuff for those subscribers to get their teeth into – including loads of glorious Ultra HD content for 4K TV owners.

Despite being a TV-on-demand newbie compared to Netflix and Prime Video, Disney+ is stuffed with entertainment, from animated classics to Pixar, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with new adult-focused (no, not THAT kind of adult, you filthy-minded dogs) hub Star having recently arrived, bringing with it a truckload of additional material, there’s enough to keep you going for months.

Keen to find a series to watch? Here are some handpicked choices of the best Disney+ TV shows.

Additional words by Matt Tate and Tom Morgan-Freelander