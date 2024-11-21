These new Omega Seamaster models just moved to the top of my wish list

If you haven’t noticed Omega has been on a bit of a roll recently, first with the white Speedmaster, then the vintage First Omega in Space, and most recently being featured on the Day of the Jackyl. Now, the brand has done it again, with two new models of its iconic Seamaster Diver 300M.

A favourite since its 1993 debut, this model has been reimagined for 2024, and the results, I think, look great. These new models are everything you’d want from a diving watch – rugged yet refined, with a splash of vintage charm.

The buzz around this watch began this summer when Daniel Craig, Omega’s ambassador (and my personal favourite Bond) sported the stainless steel version at the Paris Olympics. Its sleek black aluminium dial and bezel combo stole the show, leaving watch aficionados clamouring for more information. Now, the full collection is here, and it was worth the wait.

Inspired by the Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition from No Time To Die, the new lineup introduces sleek monochrome colourways and domed sapphire crystals for a classic, retro vibe.

Monochrome watches have been making waves recently, and Omega’s newest offerings are right on trend. One of the standouts of Watches and Wonders 2024 was the Tudor Black Bay Monochrome. I’m a big fan of the restrained palette.

The standout feature, however, is the matching mesh bracelet, straight from Bond’s playbook, which screams adventure-ready style.

Of course, there’s no date leading to a more streamlined look, but those hoping for a slightly more compact Seamaster (à la Black Bay 58) will be disappointed, as the new models maintain the familiar 42mm case diameter of the existing collection.

You have, however, got two stellar choices to pick from; the first, a stainless steel model with a black aluminium bezel and laser-engraved wave dial, and the second a stainless steel model with a titanium bezel and brushed PVD dial.

Both are powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 – a movement that’s as precise as it is robust, visible through the transparent sapphire caseback.

Perhaps the best part of this new collection is the price. The new Seamaster Diver 300M starts at £5600 on a rubber strap or £6100 for the mesh bracelet version (a big discount on the titanium NTTD).

For anyone seeking a versatile timepiece that’s as stunning on land as it is underwater, I think these Seamasters are the ultimate statement of sophistication and performance, check them out on Omega’s website.

