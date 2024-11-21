Hublot’s new super-light watch is made from Djokovic’s tennis racquets and polos

Hublot has launched the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic, a limited-edition watch that uses a unique set of materials that pay homage to the tennis legend’s extraordinary career.

What materials, I hear you ask? The watch is crafted using 25 of Djokovic’s HEAD racquets and 32 Lacoste polo shirts, used by the tennis legend in his record-breaking 2023 season. It’s a great example of sustainability, limited to just 100 pieces, it captures both the athletic brilliance of Djokovic and Hublot’s pioneering craftsmanship.

The watch features a composite case and bezel made from the recycled racquets and polos, fused with epoxy resin reinforced by quartz powder and glass veil. The resulting material is both lightweight and robust, with a unique camo aesthetic created by blending fragments of light and dark blue textiles with black carbon.

To further reduce weight, tempered Gorilla Glass – twice as light as traditional sapphire crystal – was chosen for the face. These innovations bring the watch’s weight to an astonishing 49.5 grams, making it lighter than a tennis ball.

The movement is Hublot’s signature Unico manufacture chronograph, but with a twist: aluminium replaces brass, cutting weight by 27% while retaining precision and durability.

Aluminium has also been used for case elements such as the sub-bezel, pushers, and crown, all anodised in shades of blue and grey to complement the camo design.

Attention to detail elevates the Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic into a collector’s dream. The yellow second pusher and slightly domed bezel screws evoke tennis balls, while Djokovic’s personal logo graces the second hand and oscillating weight.

The watch comes with four interchangeable straps, including a “Lacoste” tennis wristband and a Velcro strap with a polished blue aluminium buckle.

Each purchase also includes a signed Lacoste polo and wristband, and comes presented in a sustainably sourced oak box, designed exclusively for this edition.

The Big Bang Unico Novak Djokovic is available now, priced at £45,300 (US$52,700), this timepiece offers collectors a chance to own a piece of both tennis and watchmaking history.

Liked this? The TAG Heuer Monaco is going pink for the Las Vegas Grand Prix