Omega is the true winner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Sure, the athletes are the real heroes of the Olympic Games, winning gold, silver, and bronze in events that leave us mere mortals in awe. But, if they were giving out medals for brand activations, Omega would be the one standing on the top spot of the podium.

As the Official Timekeeper of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Omega isn’t just keeping time; we’ve also seen the watch brand celebrate by launching a lineup of extraordinary watches on the wrists of athletes and brand ambassadors.

As the world’s greatest athletes compete in 32 sports, Omega’s presence is felt at every turn as the official timekeeper – there are banners and logos everywhere.

This is the 31st time since 1932 that Omega has taken on the role of Official Timekeeper at the Olympics, and they’ve come prepared with 350 tonnes of equipment and a team of 550 timekeepers to ensure every moment of action is measured with precision (although, it’s worth noting that a company called Swiss Timing actually times the Olympics).

But before the games even began, Omega was already setting the stage for a gold-worthy performance. The brand unveiled several limited-edition models to honour the Paris Olympics, including the Omega Paris 2024 Bronze Gold Edition (pictured above). This watch, inspired by a vintage Omega wristwatch from 1939, is a tribute to the Olympic medals themselves, blending the iconic materials of bronze, gold, and silver into one stunning design.

The 39mm case, crafted in Omega’s exclusive Bronze Gold, features a radiant Ag 925 silver dial and hands made from 18K Sedna Gold with a PVD Bronze Gold coating.

Omega also launched the new Speedmaster Chronoscope, a new series of 43mm watches each presented in the gold, black, and white colourway of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Omega brand ambassador Armand “Mondo” Duplantis set the World Record for an 8th time in his career while wearing an Aqua Terra. Credit: Omega

But Omega’s winning streak doesn’t stop there. The brand’s ambassadors are also shining in Paris. Keely Hodgkinson, fresh off her first Olympic gold in the Women’s 800m, wore the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Ultra Light during her race.

The same model was spotted on the wrist of Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh during the Long Jump, while Sweden’s Armand Duplantis wore a new yellow and blue Aqua Terra when he set a new World Record in the Pole Vault.

Noah Lyles, another Omega ambassador, clinched victory in the 100m Olympic final at Le Stade France while wearing the Omega Speedmaster Apollo 8 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’.

If that wasn’t enough, Daniel Craig took in some of the Olympic excitement, attending the Showjumping events at the historic Château de Versailles and the Skateboarding competitions at La Concorde.

Not so undercover… Credit: Omega

Watch enthusiasts quickly noticed a brand new, unannounced Omega Seamaster on Craig’s wrist during his visit.

Though details of the watch will be revealed later this year, the first images offer a tantalising preview of what’s to come – a no-date Seamaster with a black dial and white lume, reminiscent of his No Time To Die Seamaster without the faux patina (and perhaps in steel, rather than titanium?)

Of course, Omega isn’t the only watch brand making an appearance at the Olympics. Richard Mille and others have made their mark, but if there’s a podium for watch activations, Omega is undoubtedly taking the gold.

Let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to get their hands on an Aqua Terra 150M Ultra Light now?

Liked this? now read about TAG Heuer resurrecting my grail watch – the iconic Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer.