The Omega Railmaster returns and I’m having trouble picking a favourite

The Railmaster has always held a special place in my watch-loving heart. It’s not as shouty as the Speedmaster or as showy as the Seamaster, it’s not included in any best watch lists, and that’s the charm. A no-nonsense tool watch with working-class roots and proper anti-magnetic chops. And now, it’s back.

Omega has revived the Railmaster once again, and the new models are some of the cleanest, sharpest takes we’ve seen in years. They stick closely to the classic formula: minimalist dials, hardy cases, and heritage cues everywhere you look.

But the new colourways – a smoky grey and a warm beige, both with subtle black gradients – make the decision especially tough this time around.

Originally launched in 1957, the Railmaster was part of Omega’s legendary “Professional Line” alongside the Seamaster 300 and the first Speedmaster. It was designed for engineers and railway workers who needed serious anti-magnetic protection – the original could resist 1,000 gauss, which was a big deal at the time. Today’s models? They shrug off 15,000 gauss thanks to Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibres.

There are two main versions: a grey dial model with bold white Super-LumiNova markers, and a beige dial version with vintage lume and a small seconds sub-dial – a neat nod to the 2004 reissue.

Both come in a neat 38mm size, which feels like the sweet spot between old-school proportions and modern wearability. You can get either on a steel bracelet with redesigned links or on leather, black for the grey dial, golden brown for the beige.

As ever, there’s some overlap with the Aqua Terra, the case shape and bracelet style carry over, which keeps things consistent across Omega’s collections. That said, I do wish Omega had leaned further into the tool-watch look here. A fully brushed case would’ve been a perfect way to set it apart and double down on the Railmaster’s rugged charm.

Still, these watches are properly handsome. The grey dial is effortlessly cool and monochrome, while the beige model has a soft, retro warmth that’s hard to ignore.

If you’re a fan of clean lines, under-the-radar heritage, and serious watchmaking under the hood, the new Railmasters are worth a look. They’re available now on Omega’s website, priced from $5,400 in the US and £4,800 in the UK.

Just don’t ask me to choose a favourite. I still haven’t decided.

