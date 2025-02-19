The Omega Seamaster 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy is the perfect antidote to winter

Winter is a time of muted palettes – greys, blacks, and the occasional navy blue. It’s when the sun sets too soon, and the world feels just a little bit duller. Enter Omega’s latest Seamaster Diver 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy, a stunning watch that feels like a sip of mulled wine by a roaring fire. This is exactly what’s needed to shake off the seasonal gloom.

Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300M line has always had a strong following, thanks to its blend of rugged capability and sophisticated design. But this new edition takes it a step further with Bronze Gold – an alloy exclusive to Omega that mixes 37.5% gold with palladium and silver.

Unlike traditional bronze, which tends to oxidise aggressively, this special blend ages gracefully, developing a subtle patina over time without turning an unsightly green. It’s a material that tells a story.

At 42 mm, the case size remains familiar, but the rich burgundy bezel ring and dial make all the difference. The oxalic anodised aluminium bezel has a vintage-inspired diving scale in Super-LumiNova, ensuring legibility in low light.

The dial, a sandblasted matte black aluminium, contrasts beautifully with PVD 18K Bronze Gold hands and blackened indices, both filled with vintage Super-LumiNova for that perfect aged-lume effect.

Omega’s attention to detail is evident in the light brown printed text, which adds warmth without overpowering the design.

The watch is available in two versions: a brushed Bronze Gold mesh bracelet with a foldover clasp or a black rubber strap with a matching Bronze Gold buckle. While the rubber strap gives a modern, casual look, the mesh bracelet leans into the vintage aesthetic, reminiscent of Omega’s 007 edition from No Time to Die. Whichever you choose, the watch oozes character.

Inside, the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 keeps things running with Omega’s signature precision. Certified by METAS, it offers exceptional performance, magnetic resistance, and reliability. Through the sapphire caseback, you get a glimpse of Omega’s mechanical craftsmanship in action.

So, in a world of cold steel and dreary weather, the Seamaster 300M Bronze Gold and Burgundy feels like an embrace of warmth and elegance.

Available soon for US$27,900 / £26,400 from Omega boutiques.

Liked this? The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition will have you green with envy