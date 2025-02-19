The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition will have you green with envy

Two icons of craftsmanship – Aston Martin and Girard-Perregaux – have once again joined forces to create a watch that turns heads as effortlessly as a DB12 roaring down the road. The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is an ode to precision, performance, and sheer visual drama, blending the worlds of Swiss horology and British automotive excellence.

At the heart of this stunning collaboration is an extraordinary dial, a rich iridescent green crafted using automotive paint. This isn’t just any green – it’s a hue inspired by the racing heritage of British sports cars, subtly shifting to orange under certain light.

Achieving this effect required an intricate 14-step process, with 15 layers of ultrathin paint applied and baked to perfection. The result? A dial that shimmers like the bodywork of an Aston Martin under the sun.

Encasing this visual spectacle is a Grade 5 titanium case, selected for its strength, lightness, and corrosion resistance. The lightweight construction echoes Aston Martin’s obsession with performance, ensuring that every ounce is justified.

A mix of brushed and polished finishes mirror the meticulous detailing of an Aston Martin’s cockpit.

The dial layout is just as functional as it is stylish. Inspired by the British marque’s signature grille, the skeletonised hour and minute hands cut through the dial with precision, while grey-toned indexes and snailed chronograph subdials complete the look. The hands and markers glow green in low light, ensuring legibility no matter the conditions.

Under the dial, the GP03300 calibre movement beats at the heart of the watch. The movement features exemplary finishing including “Côtes de Genève”, chamfering and straight graining, all visible through a sapphire caseback engraved with the Aston Martin logo.

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is priced at $22,700 in the US and £19,300 in the UK.

