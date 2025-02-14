Hamilton’s new retro Chrono looks beautiful in blue, and it’s almost perfect

Hamilton has unveiled the Chrono-Matic 50 Limited Edition, a bold tribute to the vibrant style and technical ingenuity of the 1970s. Limited to just 150 pieces, this striking watch celebrates Hamilton’s pioneering role in the creation of the Caliber 11 automatic chronograph movement in 1969.

The Chrono-Matic boasts an eye-catching 48mm stainless steel case, complete with a protective shield over the pushers and crowns. Its colour palette is distinctly retro, combining a rich navy blue dial with vivid orange accents that evoke the adrenaline-fuelled world of 1970s motorsport. The two-tone perforated leather strap adds a further nod to the era’s high-speed aesthetics.

Beneath the surface, the Chrono-Matic 50 is powered by Hamilton’s H-31 automatic movement, offering a robust 60-hour power reserve. The movement is equipped with a Nivachron hairspring for enhanced magnetic resistance and precision.

The chronograph function provides two independent timing systems: one for standard timekeeping and another for measuring elapsed intervals, with subdials tracking seconds, minutes, and hours.

If you’re not familiar with chronographs – the tachymeter scale on the outer rim allows for accurate speed calculations – a practical feature for car racing or any activity where timing is critical. The oversized pushers ensure ease of use, even when wearing racing gloves.

The Chrono-Matic 50’s distinctive design extends to its case back, where each piece is individually numbered from 001/150 to 150/150, underscoring its collectable appeal.

Now, here’s the thing – I absolutely love this watch. The retro design, the bold colours, and the technical specs all hit the mark for me. But that thickness! At over 16mm, it would sit too prominently on my skinny wrist. If Hamilton had managed to slim it down just a few millimetres, this watch could have been near-perfect. For me, it’s a minor flaw in an otherwise fantastic timepiece.

The Hamilton Chrono-Matic 50 Limited Edition is available now, priced at $2545 in the US and £2300 in the UK.

