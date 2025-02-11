Omega just released my perfect dress watch

As a long-time fan of vintage Omega Seamasters, I’ve always admired their elegant designs. The problem? Buying vintage can be a bit of a minefield. Condition, authenticity, and maintenance are all tricky waters to navigate. That’s why Omega’s latest release, the Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026, is a game-changer for me. It delivers everything I love about vintage Seamasters, but with the modern quality and finishing that only modern watchmaking can offer.

The new watch (a completely new model for Omega) is a tribute to Omega’s Olympic legacy, released to mark its role as the Official Timekeeper for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

It keeps the signature symmetrical case of the classic Seamaster, crafted here in 18K Moonshine Gold for a touch of opulence. The hexagonal crown with a polished finish subtly echos vintage design cues while elevating the overall sophistication.

What makes this watch truly special is the pristine white Grand Feu enamel dial, which provides a perfect backdrop for the gold dauphine hands, faceted hour markers and applied logo. The grey Petit Feu enamel minute tracks and typography are elegant and sophisticated.

With its vintage-inspired dimensions — 37 mm in diameter, 11.4 mm thick, and 45 mm lug-to-lug — I think it will be perfectly wearable, too.

For me, it perfectly captures the vintage Seamaster vibe, but now with a crisp, modern edge.

Inside, Omega has equipped the watch with its self-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8807, a movement certified for precision and magnetic resistance by METAS. This means it’s as reliable as it is beautiful – a reassuring touch for anyone who’s tired of dealing with finicky vintage timepieces.

In traditional Omega style, the watch comes with a commemorative caseback medallion, featuring the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics logo.

It comes paired with a brown leather strap and a gold buckle, enhancing the watch’s vintage warmth.

For those of us who love vintage watches but crave the peace of mind that comes with contemporary craftsmanship, this release is nothing short of perfection. It’s the Seamaster I’ve always wanted — minus the vintage headaches. The only issue? The price. The Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 costs $19,300 in the US and £18,200 in the UK.

That seems like quite a lot for a non-complicated, time-only watch – here’s hoping Omega release a more affordable steel version in the future.

