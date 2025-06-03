Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / One of the best Zenith watches from last year just got an electric new colour

Hot StuffNewsWatchesZenith
Hot Stuff, News

One of the best Zenith watches from last year just got an electric new colour

The Zenith DEFY Revival Diver and DEFY Extreme Diver has a stealthy new "Shadow" edition

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Zenith Defy Diver both models, on grey background

Zenith’s DEFY Revival Diver – one of the standout reissues from 2024 – has just resurfaced in an electrifying new look. First shown off in a vibrant orange at Watches and Wonders 2024, this retro-inspired dive watch now adds a stealthy new “Shadow” edition to its growing roster. And it’s a stunner.

Originally based on the 1969 DEFY Plongeur A3648, the Revival Diver stays faithful to that original chunky tool-watch aesthetic, with its compact 37mm case, four-thirty crown, and bold rotating bezel. But now it’s been reimagined in micro-blasted titanium with a matte finish that gives it a darker, moodier edge.

This new version doesn’t just look cool – it’s built for real diving. We’re talking 600 metres of water resistance, just like the original, and that same quirky fourteen-sided outer bezel. This time, though, the inner rotating bezel gets a bright yellow-tinted sapphire insert, tying in with the pops of yellow on the dial.

That dial still rocks the same matte black base, with clean Super-LumiNova-filled hands and markers. The yellow accents aren’t just for style – they boost visibility when you’re underwater.

Zenith Defy Diver on blue background

Powering the watch is Zenith’s Elite 670 automatic movement. It’s slim, reliable, and visible through the display case back – something you rarely see on a watch that can survive at 1,969ft (a nice nod to its birth year).

Like its orange sibling, the Revival Diver Shadow comes on a retro-futuristic Gay Frères-style bracelet, also in micro-blasted titanium. It’s light, comfy, and nails that old-school-meets-modern feel.

Also joining the Shadow squad is the beefier DEFY Extreme Diver. This 42.5mm brute shares the same dark titanium case and yellow detailing but adds a ceramic unidirectional bezel fully filled with Super-LumiNova, a helium escape valve for saturation diving, and a seriously rugged construction.

It’s powered by the El Primero 3620 – a high-frequency movement beating at 5Hz, with silicon components, a 60-hour power reserve, and a display case back to show it off.

The DEFY Extreme Diver Shadow Edition is available now priced at $12,300 / £11,100.

The DEFY Revival Shadow Edition is priced at $8,200 / £7,400.

Liked this? H. Moser & Cie made fun of the Apple Watch – now it’s built its own

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech