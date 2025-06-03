One of the best Zenith watches from last year just got an electric new colour

Zenith’s DEFY Revival Diver – one of the standout reissues from 2024 – has just resurfaced in an electrifying new look. First shown off in a vibrant orange at Watches and Wonders 2024, this retro-inspired dive watch now adds a stealthy new “Shadow” edition to its growing roster. And it’s a stunner.

Originally based on the 1969 DEFY Plongeur A3648, the Revival Diver stays faithful to that original chunky tool-watch aesthetic, with its compact 37mm case, four-thirty crown, and bold rotating bezel. But now it’s been reimagined in micro-blasted titanium with a matte finish that gives it a darker, moodier edge.

This new version doesn’t just look cool – it’s built for real diving. We’re talking 600 metres of water resistance, just like the original, and that same quirky fourteen-sided outer bezel. This time, though, the inner rotating bezel gets a bright yellow-tinted sapphire insert, tying in with the pops of yellow on the dial.

That dial still rocks the same matte black base, with clean Super-LumiNova-filled hands and markers. The yellow accents aren’t just for style – they boost visibility when you’re underwater.

Powering the watch is Zenith’s Elite 670 automatic movement. It’s slim, reliable, and visible through the display case back – something you rarely see on a watch that can survive at 1,969ft (a nice nod to its birth year).

Like its orange sibling, the Revival Diver Shadow comes on a retro-futuristic Gay Frères-style bracelet, also in micro-blasted titanium. It’s light, comfy, and nails that old-school-meets-modern feel.

Also joining the Shadow squad is the beefier DEFY Extreme Diver. This 42.5mm brute shares the same dark titanium case and yellow detailing but adds a ceramic unidirectional bezel fully filled with Super-LumiNova, a helium escape valve for saturation diving, and a seriously rugged construction.

It’s powered by the El Primero 3620 – a high-frequency movement beating at 5Hz, with silicon components, a 60-hour power reserve, and a display case back to show it off.

The DEFY Extreme Diver Shadow Edition is available now priced at $12,300 / £11,100.

The DEFY Revival Shadow Edition is priced at $8,200 / £7,400.

