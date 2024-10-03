The new Omega Speedmaster ‘The First Omega in Space’ might just be the perfect retro chronograph

Omega has just launched a new iteration of one of its most iconic timepieces, the Speedmaster ‘The First Omega in Space,’ and it’s a masterpiece of vintage design with modern technical innovation.

This watch, originally worn by astronaut Wally Schirra during the Sigma 7 mission in 1962, has returned to production, updated with Omega’s cutting-edge Co-Axial Master Chronometer technology.

There’s something undeniably cool about the new Omega Speedmaster ‘The First Omega in Space’. I mean, how often do you get a watch model with such a storied history? It’s long overdue for Omega to revisit this model, and it’s great to see they’ve done more than just a nostalgia-driven reissue.

First off, this 2024 update stays true to its roots. The 39.7mm case still flaunts that sleek, symmetrical style, and the black aluminium bezel, with its “Dot Over Ninety”. It takes you right back to 1959.

But what really sets this watch apart, for me, is how Omega has combined vintage charm with contemporary muscle. The sapphire crystal, shaped like the original hesalite, looks gorgeous, while the CVD-coated grey-blue dial is a nice nod to some of the CK 2998s from the 1960s.

It’s like wearing a bit of history on your wrist – without sacrificing the perks of modern craftsmanship.

And speaking of modern perks, the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 is a game-changer. Sure, it’s got the old-school looks, but under the hood, it’s all 21st-century tech with METAS certification. This movement takes precision and performance up a few notches with magnetic resistance that the original astronauts could only dream about.

I love that Omega has given us options with this model. While I usually prefer watches on a bracelet – and the full metal bracelet with those iconic flat links looks fantastic – I’m really drawn to the vintage vibe of the black and brown leather straps.

Unlike the ‘Sapphire Sandwich’ Speedmaster model with its transparent caseback, this version features a solid caseback adorned with the Seahorse medallion and the engravings “SPEEDMASTER,” “THE FIRST OMEGA IN SPACE,” and “OCTOBER 3, 1962,” paying tribute to the watch’s rich history.

In a world overflowing with chronographs, Omega’s Speedmaster ‘The First Omega in Space’ feels like the ultimate blend of retro appeal and cutting-edge innovation. For me, it might just be the perfect chronograph.

You can register your interest for the Omega Speedmaster ‘The First Omega in Space’ now, with prices starting at £7100 for the leather strap model and £7400 for the bracelet.

