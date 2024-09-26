Christopher Ward C65 Desk Diver is seconde/seconde/’s tribute to unfulfiled potential, and I love it

Christopher Ward, the English watch brand, has just revealed its first collaboration with renowned artist and watch designer seconde/seconde/ in the highly anticipated C65 Desk Diver Limited Edition.

Let’s be honest, we all have dive watches in our collection that will never reach their full potential. The term ‘desk diver’ emerged on watch forums around 2006, describing dive watches that rarely experience the ocean, instead making a splash in the boardroom. The C65 Desk Diver Limited Edition, with only 500 pieces available, leans into this concept, designed to help the wearer navigate office life, from water cooler chats to tense meetings.

This quirky design is full of reminders to take breaks, stretch, and even sneak in a nap—balancing the pressures of office life.

The domed sapphire bezel also offers a Machiavellian twist, encouraging gossip and backstabbing for your colleagues, all in jest, of course.

And, to top it off, the dial features a playful ‘Desk Diver’ Post-it note, a cheeky nod to the forgetful among us who rely on fluorescent reminders to get through the day.

I think it’s really fun, and would make a great addition to my Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ 50 Phantoms and Timex x Seconde/Seconde/ Loser watch mini-collection.

Romaric André, the mastermind behind seconde/seconde/, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “The irony is, I qualify as a desk diver myself… Daydreaming is my first occupation. Watches have the unique ability to transport the wearer from the banal to the exceptional. Reversing this trajectory, taking you back into hard-core-norm-core, felt like the obvious next step.

“At work, you never know what’s going to happen, making it arguably the most unconquered landscape of all. I wanted to remind people to find something amazing in the everyday instead of fantasising about where they could be. Christopher Ward let me get as wild as I wanted – maybe they’re crazier than me!”

The C65 Desk Diver is based on the C65 Aquitaine model, made from 316L Stainless Steel and pressure-tested to withstand 200 reams of paper (200 metres). So, if you ever find yourself outside the office, rest assured the watch can handle whatever nature throws its way.

With a case height of 12.45mm (or 12.45 paper clips, as the designers cheekily reference) and a Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement with an accuracy of +/-20 seconds per day. It’s certainly a robust tool for ensuring you clock in and out right on time.

Available now on the Christopher Ward website, the C65 Desk Diver will retail at £995 on a Black Tropic Rubber Strap or £1,160 with a 3-link Bader Bracelet.

Each watch also includes a bonus Delugs yellow rubber strap, delivered in a custom box packed with branded pencils, paper clips, Post-its, and more office essentials – everything you need to keep your co-workers on their toes.

