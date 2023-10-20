I’m not taking the Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ 50 Phantoms off my wrist for the rest of October

Spinnaker and the Seconde/Seconde/ have teamed up for an exclusive Halloween limited-edition version of that brand’s retro Fleuss dive watch called the 50 Phantoms. Being a big Halloween fan myself, this might be one of my favourite watch launches this year, alongside the Clemence Munro and Hamilton Khaki Field Exploration.

This collaboration pairs Spinnaker’s watchmaking with the quirky humour of Seconde/Seconde/, resulting in a joyous timepiece that makes me smile every time I see it.

If you haven’t heard of Seconde/Seconde/ before, it’s a Paris-based watch customizer masterminded by Romaric André. The brand thrives on pushing horological boundaries, with creations that feature unconventional or cheeky twists that challenge the norms of watchmaking.

The business is built on Romaric’s passion for vintage watches, and you may have seen some of his work recently when they collaborated with Timex on the popular Q model.

The Spinnaker Fleuss dive watch is an homage to the legendary Blancpain Fifty Fathoms, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary and was recently honoured to be recreated in Swatch form. This limited edition Fleuss plays with this Fifty Fathoms-esque design, and that’s where the name 50 Phantoms comes from.

The watch features a reliable NH38 automatic movement from Seiko housed inside a stainless-steel case that measures 43mm in diameter.

I was originally worried at 43mm this watch would feel too large, but on the wrist it doesn’t feel much larger than a 41 or 42mm watch.

The case features a unidirectional, retro glass bezel available in either Phantom Black or Phantom Grey.

I ain’t afraid of no ghosts…

The real highlight here is the dial, though, which houses 50 custom-moulded ghosts on the dial. It’s totally unique and mesmerising.

What’s more, the phantoms on the dial are generously coated with Super-LumiNova lume, so when the lights go out, the ghosts produce an ethereal glow.

Even the custom ghost rotor and the leather strap stitching bear additional luminous detailing, adding to the fun.

One final detail on the dial is that the water resistance has playfully been replaced with “No Feet”, referencing the ghostly inhabitants of the afterlife, which, you know… don’t have any feet.

In reality, the watch is water resistant to 15 ATM / 150 metres.



Fancy bagging a 50 Phantoms Fleuss dive watch for yourself? You’ll have to be quick, Spinnaker is only making 670 pieces in total.

The limited edition watch will be available on the 27th of October 2023, just in time for Halloween. It’s priced at $445 / £445 and will be available from Spinnaker’s website.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech