4 of the best spooky watches for Halloween

When it comes to Halloween, it’s not just costumes and sweets that set the mood – a great watch can do the trick too. Whether you’re looking for something subtly sinister or delightfully eerie, the right timepiece adds an extra layer of spookiness to your outfit.

From ghostly glows to grim faces, there are watches designed to send chills down your spine (in the best way possible, of course). In this guide, I’m diving into four spine-tingling watches that capture the essence of Halloween.

Whether you’re heading out for a fright-filled night or just embracing the season in style, these watches are perfect for adding a bit of haunted charm to your wrist. So grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your favourite horror film, and let’s explore the four best spooky watches for Halloween.

1. Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic

Spinnaker and Seconde/Seconde/ have teamed up again for a sequel to last year’s popular 50 Phantoms, introducing the Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic. Unlike last year’s limited edition, which left many fans disappointed, this release is more accessible and comes in two designs: the Phantom Classic and Phantom No App.

The 40mm size suits more wrist types, while the Halloween-inspired colourways – rich oranges, purples, and spooky green lume – bring a festive, playful twist.

Both designs include lumed ghosts and playful details like a hidden date wheel, which only reveals “31” under UV light, and a cheeky “Boo!” etching on the buckle.

The Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic will be available to buy on October 25th priced at US$445 (approximately £350).

Read more about the Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic

2. Mr Jones Watches Night Howl

Mr Jones Watches has just introduced a spooky new timepiece, Night Howl, designed by French author and illustrator Xavier Broche, just in time for Halloween.

This eerie watch features a haunting forest scene with a lone cottage, a curious character exploring the dark, and hidden creatures like a fox, an owl, and even a ghost. The torch beam on the dial represents the minutes, while the ghost points to the hours. Broche explains that the design captures the mystery and fear of nighttime forests, where small noises can be terrifying, and the man endlessly circles the tree searching for the ghost.

With its unique storytelling and artistic approach to timekeeping, Night Howl fits perfectly into the brand’s collection. It’s available now on Mr Jones Watches priced at US$275 / £225.

3. Swatch D’oh of the Dead

This playful watch from Swatch’s The Simpsons Collection has a distinctly spooky vibe, featuring the whole Simpson family in a vibrant, multi-coloured Day of the Dead print.

Set against a sleek matte black dial and silicone strap, it’s packed with eerie charm thanks to glow-in-the-dark details and bone-shaped white print on the black hour and minute hands.

At US$110 / £96, this quirky timepiece is the perfect accessory for Simpson fans who love celebrating Halloween in style, but, if you’re not a fan of The Simpsons, then you should check out It’s Spooky Time, which is equally as fun.

4. Konstantin Chaykin Joker Halloween

Renowned Russian independent watchmaker Konstantin Chaykin is celebrated for his quirky designs, and if you have the budget, he offers a fantastic selection of Halloween-themed watches. From the Joker and Dracula to the Time Eater and Clown, Chaykin has an array of delightfully spooky creations.

The Konstantin Chaykin Joker Halloween is particularly special, limited to just 88 pieces. It features a 42mm bronze case with an engraved bezel and brushed finish. Its playful green dial showcases light and dark bands, gold accents, and a whimsical Jack-o’-lantern design, where the hours and minutes appear as eyes, and the moonphase indicator forms a grinning mouth with pumpkin-orange discs.

Powered by a Swiss-made ETA automatic movement with an in-house Chaykin module, this watch boasts a 38-hour power reserve, making it as functional as it is fun. Check out all of the designs on Konstantin Chaykin’s website.

