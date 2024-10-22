Stuff

Hamilton’s new titanium Khaki Field watch is (almost) perfect

I love Hamilton's latest watch, the Khaki Field Titanium, but here's why it's not quite perfect…

Hamilton has unveiled a limited-edition Khaki Field Titanium watch, and I think it might be perfect. It’s the result of an innovative collaboration with Japanese-American design house Engineered Garments.

If you haven’t heard of Engineered Garments before, it’s a fashion brand known for its unique fusion of workwear, military aesthetics, and classic Americana. This partnership embodies a commitment to utility and craftsmanship from both brands.

The Khaki Field Titanium is crafted in a compact 36mm case, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of wrist sizes. Designed with functionality in mind, the watch features a titanium case that’s both lightweight and robust, perfect for adventure-seekers.

The watch comes on a matching titanium bracelet, which I think looks amazing.

Daiki Suzuki, the founder of Engineered Garments, insists that the choice of material is paramount. “For a classic field watch, this size demands something new yet robust. Hence, I advocate for lightweight and durable titanium. Its slightly darker silver-grey tone, unique to titanium, perfectly complements rugged outdoor styles.”

The minimalist dial enhances visibility, steering clear of distractions to maintain the watch’s true purpose as a field companion. Suzuki notes, “The dial design prioritizes visibility with a minimalist approach, eliminating any unnecessary elements. This configuration epitomises the ideal field watch—both contemporary and timeless.”

Powered by the reliable H-10 automatic movement, the Khaki Field Titanium boasts an impressive 80-hour power reserve and is equipped with a Nivachron balance spring for enhanced resistance to magnetic fields and shocks.

The caseback features a semi-circle display window which gives you a glimpse of the movement, as well as ‘Limited Edition’ and ‘1999 pieces’ engravings.

It’s quite literally a perfect watch, however, despite its many virtues, there’s a catch. With only 1,999 pieces available – paying homage to the founding year of Engineered Garments – I think it’s a shame this model is a limited edition. I would have loved to see it added to Hamilton’s regular collection.

If you appreciate the Khaki Field Titanium, head over to Hamilton’s website and pick one up for US$1145 / £1070 before they’ve sold out.

