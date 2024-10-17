Spinnaker and Seconde/Seconde/ team up for a sequel to the 50 Phantoms

Spinnaker and Seconde/Seconde/ have once again joined forces, and as someone who loved last year’s collaboration, I couldn’t be more excited about this sequel. The original 50 Phantoms was such a unique piece, and every time I wear mine, I get compliments. People are always drawn to its quirky design.

However, the limited-edition run last year left a lot of watch enthusiasts frustrated. Those who missed out were understandably disappointed, leading Spinnaker to follow up with an unlimited blue model to fill the gap. Thankfully, they’ve taken that feedback on board for the new release, and this time, it’s not limited – making it easier for everyone to grab one.

Enter the Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic – a playful, Halloween-inspired sequel available in two designs. Here’s the good news: they’re releasing 1,776 pieces total, split evenly between two designs – 888 pieces for each. Each watch will be engraved “2024 Edition 1st Batch” and numbered “xxx/888.”

If demand exceeds supply, Spinnaker will open pre-orders for a second and final batch, engraved “2024 Edition 2nd Batch” and

numbered “1 of X” (X being the number of pieces pre-ordered in this variant) with delivery in late March 2025. No more heartache over missing out.

So, let’s get into the details. First off, the size. At 40mm, this version is slightly smaller than the original, making it more wearable for a wider range of wrist sizes. The Halloween-inspired colourway is bright and bold – think rich oranges, eerie purples, and spooky green accents. It’s like wearing a mini pumpkin patch on your wrist.

As previously mentioned, there are two designs for this release: the Phantom Classic and the Phantom No App.

The Phantom Classic keeps the iconic ghosts trapped within the dial – each ghost meticulously moulded and coated in Swiss Super-LumiNova. These lumed ghosts glow brilliantly in the dark, adding an extra level of charm (and spookiness) when the lights go out.

Then there’s the Phantom No App variant, which brings a fresh twist. The “no apparitions” theme takes over the dial, hinting that the ghosts have escaped and now haunt the bezel. The playful, radioactive-inspired ‘no apparitions’ emblem is a cheeky, standout detail, while the lumed hands and hour markers add to its eerie after-dark allure.

Both versions feature a hidden date wheel that only reveals itself under UV light, continuing Seconde/Seconde/’s signature playful approach.

And, of course, let’s not forget the small details – like the cheeky “Boo!” etching on the buckle.

Packaging is another highlight, with each watch coming in a themed box, complete with a UV torch (so you can reveal the hidden date wheel), a rubber strap for those who want to switch up the look, and even a bonus cap! It’s these extras that elevate the experience from just a timepiece to a fun, collectable item.

For those who missed last year’s drop, this is your chance to finally grab a Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ collaboration without the fear of it being snapped up in seconds. And for those of us who own the original, this smaller, Halloween-themed update is an irresistible addition to the collection.

The Spinnaker x Seconde/Seconde/ Fleuss 40 Automatic will be available to buy on October 25th priced at US$445 (approximately £350).

