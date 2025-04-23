The Christopher Ward C12 Loco arrives with a new in-house calibre and seriously desirable styling

Christopher Ward’s new C12 Loco arrives with the brand’s second in-house movement, a design overhaul, and enough technical ambition to put many pricier rivals (as found in our best watch guide) on notice.

At the heart of the C12 Loco is the new CW-003 – a manual-wind calibre with a 144-hour power reserve, custom free-sprung balance, and beautifully clean architecture. This isn’t just an upgrade from SH21 – it’s a full rethink, built specifically for the Loco. You can tell. The movement layout is symmetrical, with empty space used to frame the important bits. It looks considered and architectural, not crammed or busy.

What stands out most is the clarity. The exposed balance wheel, the finishing on the bridges, the depth created by multiple levels – it all works without shouting for attention. It’s modern, but not trying to be futuristic. Mechanical, without looking overcomplicated. Christopher Ward has really nailed it here.

The watch is also slimmer than you’d expect. At 9.75mm thick (without the domed sapphire), it wears flat on the wrist. The revised 41mm Twelve case has been tweaked with sharper facets and better-contoured lugs. It’s a small thing, but it makes a difference. The comfort’s right there from the first wear.

CW’s decision to use a free-sprung balance – adjusted by screws rather than pins – shows where their priorities are. This isn’t just about showing off mechanics.

“An exposed free-sprung balance wheel is one of the most captivating sights in watchmaking,” says Jörg Bader Jr, Director of Product at Christopher Ward. “We wanted a design that feels effortlessly precise – nothing disorganised, nothing too playful. Achieving that level of balance is incredibly complex, but we were determined to make sure The Loco truly embodied this vision.”

It’s about doing things the right way, even when the easy route would’ve been good enough.

According to the brand, CW-003 won’t be appearing in any other watches soon. It’s built for the Loco alone.

Then there’s the colour choice: Alabaster white Frisco orange, Pasadena blue and Ursa black. All are bold, but they complement the movement rather than compete with it. I’m usually one for colour, but my pick would be the monochromatic Ursa black model.

The C12 Loco will start at $4,595 / £3,795 on rubber or $4,825 / £3,995 on steel, so it’s not a budget watch. But just like the Bel Canto before it, for this level of design and movement execution, it’s very competitive. I’ve worn more expensive watches that didn’t feel as thoughtfully made.

This launch follows a drop model. A significant allocation of pieces will be available to order from launch. Once this initial batch is allocated, customers can register their interest for future drops. Beyond this first release, two additional drops will take place before the end of the year.

The C12 Loco is a big moment for Christopher Ward. And it shows.

Liked this? The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic gets new dial colours and I’m having trouble picking a favourite