The new Christopher Ward C1 Bel Canto Classic gets a luxe upgrade

Christopher Ward has unveiled the C1 Bel Canto Classic, a luxurious evolution of its celebrated chiming timepiece. Launched today, the Bel Canto Classic captures the elegance of traditional horology while boasting a series of upgrades.

The Bel Canto Classic has been meticulously crafted with high-end refinements, including a laser-etched guilloché pattern across the dial platine, an updated glass box sapphire crystal, and an array of new straps and bracelet options. Of course, the hallmark “sonnerie au passage” complication remains, charming wearers with a soft, passing chime each hour.

This release follows the original Bel Canto’s instant success – with its first edition in Azzuro blue selling out within eight hours and the second series in Verde green disappearing in just two hours (and winning the Petite Aiguille prize at the prestigious Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève).

Now Christopher Ward is taking things up a notch with the introduction of new, advanced finishes, like the finely etched guilloché dial, which gives the Classic a unique, high-end feel.

With anti-reflective-coated glass box sapphire crystal evoking vintage acrylics and high-contrast Roman numerals adding to the sophisticated, classic look.

Maintaining the chime and the beloved 41mm Grade 5 titanium case, the Bel Canto Classic still produces its iconic note of D. Crafted by CW’s Master Watchmaker Frank Stelzer, the FS01 calibre includes an adapted module originally inspired by the jumping hour complication in the 2011 C9 Harrison, with 50 added components for chiming.

Available in four new colours, the C1 Bel Canto Classic can be paired with a Grade 2 titanium Bader bracelet or an elegant Seta leather strap, both designed for comfort and durability. Prices start at £3,495/$4,225 on leather, rising to £3,745/$4,540 for the titanium bracelet.

Check it out on Christoper Ward’s website now.

