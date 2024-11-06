Stuff

Zenith’s updated Defy Extreme Diver gets an on-trend dial upgrade

The Zenith Defy Extreme Diver now had a stunning silvery-white dial

Zenith has just launched a stunning update to its Defy Extreme Diver with a silvery-white dial. At Watches & Wonders earlier this year, Zenith rolled out the initial Defy Diver series, and now, they’re adding an even fresher take with an eye-catching new dial that’s as functional as it is stylish.

Zenith’s Defy Extreme Diver isn’t your average dive watch – it’s a beast. From the robust 42.5mm titanium case with its angular design and dodecagonal bezel, it’s rated to a remarkable 600 metres (1,969 ft, which also happens to be the brand’s founding year).

Zenith has taken durability and precision to new depths here, with ISO certifications for paramagnetism and shock-resistance, as well as a helium escape valve for serious saturation diving.

For me, the new silvery-white dial steals the show. Zenith’s intricate engraved star pattern shines through, while oversized hands and markers feature a mix of Super-LumiNova in three distinct colours – perfect for deep-sea readability. The bright orange accents harken back to classic divers.

Powering the watch is the El Primero 3620-SC automatic movement, boasting a 60-hour power reserve, and viewable through a sapphire display back – an uncommon luxury among dive watches.

Zenith goes the extra mile, too, including both a titanium bracelet and two eco-friendly straps. One’s an FKM rubber strap for casual dives, while the other’s an extra-long recycled fishing net strap, perfect for strapping over a wetsuit.

If you’re after a dive watch with both grit and grace, the Zenith Defy Extreme Diver could be it – available through Zenith’s boutiques and authorised retailers.

The watch is priced at $11,300 / £10,200.

