Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / The Zenith Chronomaster Original gets a stunning blue upgrade

Hot StuffNewsWatchesZenith
Hot Stuff, News

The Zenith Chronomaster Original gets a stunning blue upgrade

Zenith has taken one of its most iconic watches and given it a stunning midnight blue twist

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Zenith Chronomaster Original Blue dial close up

Zenith has taken one of its most iconic watches and given it a stunning new twist. The Chronomaster Original – the spiritual descendant of the 1969 A386 and one of the first watches to house the legendary El Primero calibre – is now available with a stunning midnight blue dial.

It’s the first time Zenith has paired the Chronomaster Original with a full blue dial, and it’s a beauty. The brand’s signature tricolour subdials (grey, dark grey, and light blue) are still present and correct, but now they sit on a rich blue background that adds a classic edge to this classically styled chronograph.

The silver 1/10th of a second track circling the dial provides a crisp contrast, improving legibility while adding to the drama.

The 38mm stainless steel case stays true to the 1969 blueprint. It’s round and bezel-less, with pump-style pushers, faceted lugs, and a mix of polished and brushed finishes.

It’s compact, wearable and distinctly vintage in feel, though the performance under the hood is anything but…

Zenith Chronomaster Original Blue on wood background

Powering the watch is the El Primero 3600, Zenith’s updated high-frequency chronograph movement. It beats at 5Hz and tracks time down to 1/10th of a second via a central seconds hand that whips around the dial once every ten seconds.

It’s precise, fast, and visible through a sapphire case back that also reveals a column wheel and open-worked rotor.

Buyers get a choice of a classic three-link steel bracelet or a blue calfskin strap with matching stitching – both fitted with folding clasps.

Whether you go for steel or leather, this blue-dial Chronomaster feels like a fresh yet faithful tribute to a genuine horological icon. It’s available now from Zenith boutiques and the brand’s online store, priced at $10,300 / £9300.

Liked this? Biver hides a serious watchmaking flex in its latest release

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech