This Christopher Ward x Mr Jones moonphase might be my new favourite watch colab

Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches have just dropped what might be the most charming watch collab of the year. Dubbed Celestial, this limited edition moonphase timepiece blends Christopher Ward’s mechanical expertise (making some of the best watches around) with Mr Jones Watches’ playful and artistic approach to watch design.

Launching today at 3PM, Celestial is a dreamy, star-filled spectacle featuring a cheerful moon, purple birds, and pastel clouds, all set against a rich night sky.

But it’s not just about looks – housed in Christopher Ward’s perfect 37mm case, the watch is powered by the in-house JJ04 module, which tracks the moon’s cycle with remarkable accuracy. If properly maintained, it’ll keep pace with the lunar calendar for an impressive 128 years.

The whimsical dial is the creation of Bea Watts, lead assembly technician at Mr Jones Watches, who won an internal design competition to bring the watch to life. Her vision? A cosy, floating world above the clouds, where swallows swoop through the twilight sky as the moon makes its nightly journey. “It’s a secret space from which to stargaze,” Bea explains. “A moment of quiet beauty.”

Rather than traditional hands, Celestial uses two purple birds to tell the time. One glides along the edge of the dial to mark the minutes, while the other hovers closer to the centre, indicating the hours. It’s classic Mr Jones—imaginative, unconventional, and just a little bit magical.

William Brackfield, watch designer at Christopher Ward, summed up the collaboration perfectly: “Their process is very different to ours. Normally, we’d have markers and hands, but they’re coming from a very visual side. The end result is like a painting – but in a watch.”

Exclusively available through Christopher Ward, Celestial is a beautiful blend of technical brilliance and artistic storytelling. If you love a watch that’s as much about personality as precision, this one’s hard to beat.

The Christoper Ward x Mr Jones Watches Celestial will be available at 3PM today on Christopher Ward’s website, priced at $2650 / £2195 on the leather band and $2810 / £2330 on the Consort bracelet.

