The new Breitling Top Time B31 might be my favourite Breitling watch, ever

I’ve always admired Breitling watches – their bold designs, their aviation heritage, and their unapologetic wrist presence have earned them a place in our best watch guide. But, if I’m being honest, they’ve often been just a bit too large for my own wrist. That’s why the new Breitling Top Time B31 has me completely smitten. With its perfect 38 mm case, minimalist three-hand layout, and the introduction of Breitling’s first-ever three-hand manufacture movement, it might just be my favourite Breitling watch ever.

First things first: the design. The Top Time has always been about breaking the mould, originally introduced in the 1960s as a stylish, sporty alternative to more traditional chronographs. The new B31 models take that spirit and run with it, dropping the chronograph function in favour of a clean, classic time-only display.

And for me, that’s a good thing. I love the simplicity, especially in the light blue and white colourway, which feels both vintage-inspired and refreshingly modern.

It’s a watch that looks equally at home peeking out from under a leather jacket as it does paired with something more refined.

Under the hood, things are even more exciting. The B31 movement marks a major milestone for Breitling—it’s the brand’s first in-house three-hand calibre. Given Breitling’s long history of relying on modified ETA and Sellita movements for non-chronographs, this is a big deal.

The B31 isn’t just a pretty piece of mechanics; it’s COSC-certified for top-tier accuracy, boasts a 78-hour power reserve, and is visible through a sapphire caseback. The movement’s architecture, including a free-sprung balance wheel and skeletonized rotor, makes it clear that Breitling is serious about taking its watchmaking to the next level.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Breitling release without a bit of Hollywood flair, and at the same time as announcing the B31 Breitling has also announced Austin Butler as a new brand ambassador. The Oscar-nominated actor embodies that mix of old-school cool and modern confidence that fits perfectly with the new watch.

The Breitling Top Time B31 is available now priced from $5600 in the US and £4550 in the UK.

