Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / Hot Stuff / The new Breitling Top Time B31 might be my favourite Breitling watch, ever

Hot StuffNewsOpinionWatches
Hot Stuff, News

The new Breitling Top Time B31 might be my favourite Breitling watch, ever

The Top Time B31 is sized right, it looks incredible, and it represents a new chapter for Breitling

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Breitling Top Time B31 on wooden box

I’ve always admired Breitling watches – their bold designs, their aviation heritage, and their unapologetic wrist presence have earned them a place in our best watch guide. But, if I’m being honest, they’ve often been just a bit too large for my own wrist. That’s why the new Breitling Top Time B31 has me completely smitten. With its perfect 38 mm case, minimalist three-hand layout, and the introduction of Breitling’s first-ever three-hand manufacture movement, it might just be my favourite Breitling watch ever.

First things first: the design. The Top Time has always been about breaking the mould, originally introduced in the 1960s as a stylish, sporty alternative to more traditional chronographs. The new B31 models take that spirit and run with it, dropping the chronograph function in favour of a clean, classic time-only display.

And for me, that’s a good thing. I love the simplicity, especially in the light blue and white colourway, which feels both vintage-inspired and refreshingly modern.

It’s a watch that looks equally at home peeking out from under a leather jacket as it does paired with something more refined.

Breitling Top Time B31 on white background

Under the hood, things are even more exciting. The B31 movement marks a major milestone for Breitling—it’s the brand’s first in-house three-hand calibre. Given Breitling’s long history of relying on modified ETA and Sellita movements for non-chronographs, this is a big deal.

The B31 isn’t just a pretty piece of mechanics; it’s COSC-certified for top-tier accuracy, boasts a 78-hour power reserve, and is visible through a sapphire caseback. The movement’s architecture, including a free-sprung balance wheel and skeletonized rotor, makes it clear that Breitling is serious about taking its watchmaking to the next level.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new Breitling release without a bit of Hollywood flair, and at the same time as announcing the B31 Breitling has also announced Austin Butler as a new brand ambassador. The Oscar-nominated actor embodies that mix of old-school cool and modern confidence that fits perfectly with the new watch.

The Breitling Top Time B31 is available now priced from $5600 in the US and £4550 in the UK.

Liked this? I think the latest MoonSwatch is the boldest and most playful yet

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech