I think the latest MoonSwatch is the boldest and most playful yet

Pink watches have been having a moment. Ever since Tudor launched a Black Bay Chronograph in a head-turning shade of pink in March last year, brands have been leaning into the softer, more playful side of watch design. Now, Swatch has taken things interstellar with the new, limited-edition Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to the Pink Moonphase – and I think it’s the boldest, most fun MoonSwatch yet.

Let’s start with the obvious: this is pink taken to the extreme. The case, strap, and even the moon phase indicator glow with varying shades of bright pink, embracing the theme wholeheartedly. Could this earn a place on Stuff’s best watch list?

While past MoonSwatches stuck mostly to either dark or pastel colour schemes (including the baby pink Mission to Venus), this one breaks the mould, fully committing to its celestial inspiration – April’s micromoon.

The moon phase complication at 2 o’clock, with two pink Super-LumiNova-coated moons that glow in the dark, adds a surprising level of detail for a watch that’s all about accessibility.

Even more playful is the hidden UV-activated detail – a fun Easter egg waiting to be discovered under blacklight.

Then there’s the pulsometer scale on the bezel, a nod to vintage chronographs used by doctors to measure heart rates. And because Swatch is all about those little design flourishes, the 2 o’clock pusher is embossed with a heart, tying the whole theme together. It’s these unexpected details that make this watch feel special, rather than just another MoonSwatch colourway.

Of course, the challenge will be getting your hands on one. The Mission to the Pink Moonphase will only be available for a limited time starting from April 1, at select Swatch locations, teased through the brand’s social media channels.

The Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch Mission to the Pink Moonphase is priced at $310 in the US and £270 in the UK.

Some purists might roll their eyes at a hot pink MoonSwatch, but I think this is exactly what the collection needed – more fun.

