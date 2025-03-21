Timex revives an ana-digi classic from 1982

Timex is taking a nostalgic dive into the past with the launch of the Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue, a faithful revival of one of its most distinctive watches from the ‘80s.

This reissue combines an affordable quartz movement with a hybrid analogue and digital display, wrapped in a stylish, compact stainless-steel case.

At 33mm in diameter, the brushed and polished stainless-steel case retains the retro proportions of the original, and should look great on most wrists.

Available in both silver-tone and gold-tone finishes, the watch features a clean black or champagne dial, complemented by a thin handset and a digital readout. The iconic Q Timex logo sits proudly on the face, adding an extra touch of vintage charm.

Functionality is at the heart of the Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue, just as it was over 40 years ago. The watch includes dual time zone tracking, a chronograph, an alarm, and a date display, ensuring that you stay on schedule with this added practicality.

The stainless-steel bracelet also adds to its retro appeal, with a hair-pulling design we can expect from an ’80s watch, and the case back is engraved with the Timex logo.

Timex has long been known for making some of the best affordable watches around, combining reliability with classic styling. And with vintage ana-digi watches enjoying a resurgence, the Q Timex 1982 Ana-Digi Reissue arrives at the perfect time.

For collectors and hype beasts alike, this watch delivers a perfect blend of retro aesthetics and everyday utility. It’s available now on Timex’s website, priced from $179 in the US and £155 in the UK.

Liked this? Girard-Perregaux’s new Laureato is the most rugged and sporty yet