Christopher Ward just brought back one of my favourite watches from 2024

Christopher Ward has kicked off 2025 with a bang, updating their beloved Dune series in the form of the C65 Dune Aeolian Collection. If you, like me, were smitten with the Oracle Time Dune Limited Edition model that debuted in 2024, this update is sure to delight.

With textured dials inspired by the undulating sand patterns of the Dune du Pilat in France, this collection takes the rugged yet refined field watch concept to new heights.

The Aeolian dials, named after the wind-formed ridges of sand, are a highlight. These organic, three-dimensional textures elevate the design beyond anything Christopher Ward has attempted before.

This year’s collection replaces the original Dune models and expands the range with three standout options.

The C65 Dune Aeolian Automatic boasts a clean, nature-inspired palette including Silica grey, Eve blue, Marram green, and White Sand. It’s powered by the reliable Sellita SW200-1 movement, and offers a comfortable 38-hour power reserve.

For those craving vintage charm, the C65 Dune Aeolian Bronze COSC offers a patina-developing bronze case and earthy gradient dials in Dusk brown and Marram green. It features a COSC-certified movement for precise timekeeping and a 56-hour power reserve.

Lastly, globetrotters will love the C65 Dune Aeolian GMT, which adds dual-time functionality with a bold GMT hand and raised outer ring. Available in White Sand and Eve blue, this model runs on the robust Sellita SW330-2 movement, making it perfect for those who need to track multiple time zones.

All models feature sapphire casebacks, a screw-down crown for 150m water resistance, and Christopher Ward’s signature attention to detail. Whether on canvas, leather, or the Bader bracelet, these watches combine field-ready durability with dial artistry often reserved for dress watches.

The updated Dune range starts at £750/$895 and is available now on Christopher Ward’s website.

Liked this? Best new watches at LVMH Watch Week 2025: my picks from TAG Heuer, Hublot, Zenith and more