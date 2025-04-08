Stuff

The Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic gets new dial colours and I’m having trouble picking a favourite

Hamilton has added nine new references to its already beloved Khaki Field Automatic line

Hamilton Khaki Field watch on wrist

Hamilton has added nine new references to its already beloved Khaki Field Automatic line, and choosing between them is tougher than ever.

The new dial colours – dark blue and khaki green – bring a fresh twist to a design rooted in military heritage (with Hamilton’s Khaki Field range already containing some of the best field watches around).

Available in 38mm and 42mm stainless steel cases, these models mix rugged charm with subtle refinement. The dials feature a sunray finish in the centre and a snailing texture on the hour ring – small touches that add depth without shouting for attention.

All versions include 24-hour markings, a date window at 3 o’clock, and hands coated with Super-LumiNova for nighttime legibility.

Inside, the reliable H-10 automatic movement ticks away with an 80-hour power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring to keep things precise and anti-magnetic.

Three Hamilton Khaki Field watches on moss

You can pick from leather straps in brown or black for a vintage look, or a stainless steel bracelet if you want something hardier. With 100m of water resistance, it’s built for more than just desk duty.

It’s hard to name a clear favourite. The blue dial feels crisp and contemporary, while the green leans into the watch’s field roots without feeling too retro. The 38mm wears comfortably on smaller wrists, but the 42mm has a bit more wrist presence if that’s your thing.

Prices sit between $695 / £640 and $745 / £715, depending on the size and strap, and are available now on Hamilton’s website. I think that’s great value, so whether you’re buying your first mechanical watch or adding to a growing collection, these new Khaki Field Automatics make a strong case.

