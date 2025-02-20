Christopher Ward finally launches The Twelve in 38mm

For months, watch enthusiasts (myself included) have been clamouring for Christopher Ward to fill the gap between the 36mm and 41mm versions of The Twelve. The 36mm, though striking, always felt a tad too small for my wrist, while the 41mm leaned towards the large side for daily wear. Now, with the launch of The Twelve 38, we finally have what feels like the Goldilocks option – and I couldn’t be more excited.

Responding to persistent requests, Christopher Ward has introduced The Twelve 38 in four striking dial colours: Nordic Blue, Glacier Blue, Arctic White, and Midnight Sun.

Sticking to stainless steel for this release, the watch maintains the signature integrated sports watch aesthetic that made The Twelve such a success when it debuted in April 2023.

At 9.95mm thick, it’s wonderfully slim, ensuring it wears elegantly under a cuff, and the signature dodecagonal bezel returns, with a trio of finishing styles – high-polish, fine linear brushing, and sandblasting – adding visual intrigue.

The textured pyramid dial, reflecting the brand’s twin-flags logo, shimmers under changing light, while the addition of a colour-matched date wheel at six o’clock sets it apart from the 36mm model.

Mike France, CEO and Co-Founder, acknowledged the demand for this middle-ground size, stating, “Through constant emails, face-to-face requests at events, and in the comments of our social posts, it has been impossible to ignore the requests for this ‘Goldilocks’ case size. We are a brand that listens to our customers – you asked and we delivered.”

Completing the package is an integrated bracelet with polished flanks and a micro-adjust clasp offering precise 0.3mm adjustments. For those wanting a sportier touch, a white rubber strap debuts exclusively for the Glacier Blue and Arctic White models.

Available now on Christoper Ward’s website, with prices starting at $995/£850 on rubber and $1,225/£1,050 on steel, The Twelve 38 may just be the perfect everyday luxury sports watch (and now it’s in the perfect size).

Liked this? The Omega Seamaster 300M in Bronze Gold and Burgundy is the perfect antidote to winter