After a run of successful limited edition Q models last year, Timex and Seconde/seconde/ have teamed once more to celebrate (or should I say satirise) Valentine’s Day.

Unlike the universally popular Christmas, Valentine’s Day is one of those commercial holidays you either love, hate (or love to hate). While loved-up couples are buying roses and chocolates or booking a romantic meal, Timex and seconde/seconde/ are heading in the opposite direction.

The ‘Loser’ collection steps away from the cheesy and feel-good to embrace the contrary. Like a Taylor Swift song, it brands your ex as a loser and Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser celebrates that.

This update to the popular seventies-inspired Q Timex is complete with custom L-shaped second hand and unique dial markings replacing the Timex logo with L MY EX.

But beware, while this watch can be seen as a remedy for a hard breakup, the ‘L’ hand takes an unexpected turn and starts pointing towards you. One minute you’ll be listening to thank u, next on repeat, and the next you’ll be singing All By Myself in your pants.

Aside from the seconde/seconde/ embellishments, the Q Timex comes with a stainless-steel case and band, rotating top ring, functional battery hatch, luminant dial markings, and domed acrylic crystal.

This collaboration comes off the back of the sell-out ‘IYKYK’ collection, which has fun with the watch industry’s famous nicknames, as well as the Spinnaker x seconde/seconde/ 50 Phantoms, which was so popular it crashed Spinnaker’s website.

It goes without saying, then, that if you want to get your hands on the Q Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser, then you’ll have to be quick (although I’ve been told these are not a limited edition).

The Timex x seconde/seconde/ Loser collection will be available from tomorrow from Timex UK and Timex US, priced from £220.

