Orient has released my favourite entry level watch… again

I think the Orient Bambino 38 is the ideal entry-level watch for anyone wanting to get into the hobby. The 38mm size is perfect and feels right on almost any wrist. It’s very affordable and always looks good, whether you’re wearing it at work or out for drinks.

In the past year, Orient has built on its popularity by creating new, desirable colourways, new strap options, and some on-trend limited editions. Most recently, Orient added three eye-catching options: grass green, light blue, and copper. Each of these comes with a stunning sunburst finish, giving the watch a lovely warmth.

It really is one of the best watches if you don’t want to spend much money. But just when I thought the 38mm Bambino was at its peak, Orient went ahead and did it again – they released new Bambino 38 models with a small seconds dial. This is my new favourite entry-level watch. Yes, again.

It takes everything great about the original – the wearable size, the classic domed crystal, the elegant retro feel – and adds a small yet impactful twist. The introduction of the small seconds subdial at the 6 o’clock position, along with classic Roman numerals, changes the entire dynamic of the watch face.

Why do I love it so much? For a start, it reminds me of the Omega Seamaster 1948 Limited Edition, which I’m a big fan of. That small seconds subdial adds an extra level of sophistication without overcomplicating things. The Roman numerals also add an extra layer of interest.

These new small seconds models come in four dial colours: black, silver, ivory, and a classic gold-tone. The subdued sunray finish gives each of them an understated elegance.

I’ve been reviewing the model with the black dial, and I really like the contrasting subdial and blue small seconds hand. It’s a lovely dial to look at, although I’d have appreciated a matching date wheel, and, of course, being on the dressier side there’s no lume, so low light legibility is very poor.

Every model comes on a leather strap, but I find that a bit stiff, so I’ve put it on an elasticated nylon strap which enhances the comfort even more.

I also really like that Orient has kept the slender lugs and thin case profile which makes the original ultra-wearable.

A little bonus if you’re in the UK, Orient has just launched two exclusive Bambino 38 Small Seconds models, one comes in a striking green dial available only at TUS Watches, and the other a gorgeous blue dial only on Orient UK online store.

The Bambino 38 with small seconds is powered by Orient’s in-house calibre F6222, an automatic movement with a 40-hour power reserve. It’s a reliable movement with an accuracy range of +25 to -15 seconds per day.

Perhaps best of all, the Bambino 38 Small Seconds is still still affordable. That’s a rarity in the watch world these days, with more and more watch brands going upmarket.

The Orient Bambino 38 Small Seconds is available now on Orient UK’s website, priced at £288.