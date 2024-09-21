Stuff

AVI-8 and Capcom launch Flyboy Capcom 1942 Limited Edition Watch – the ultimate retro gamer’s watch

The Flyboy Capcom 1942 has a custom-molded 3D dial with pixelated patterns that pay tribute to the game’s iconic graphics

AVI-8 has teamed up with Capcom once again to introduce the Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic Pixel Limited Edition watch.

Following their previous collaboration, which sold out in just three days, this new timepiece is set to capture the hearts of gaming and watch enthusiasts alike when it launches next week.

Drawing inspiration from Capcom’s classic 1942 video game, the watch features a custom-moulded 3D dial with pixelated patterns that pay tribute to the game’s iconic graphics.

Each of the three unique dial designs reflects elements of the game, making this timepiece a blend of retro gaming nostalgia and modern horological craftsmanship.

While I find all three dials very fun, I’m instantly drawn to the Gunmetal Ace model, which features a dark grey stainless steel case and blue dial. The bold colours really pop, capturing the energy of the classic game.

Despite being a very stylised watch, the sapphire crystal lens, Swiss luminous hands, large numerals and indexes, ensure clarity and visibility in all conditions.

Crafted from stainless steel with a 41mm case, the watch is powered by a reliable Seiko NH35 automatic movement.

The watch comes with a 5-link engineer-style bracelet, as well as an additional hybrid leather and rubber strap for added versatility.

Limited to just 1000 pieces, the Flyboy Capcom 1942 is available in three variations: Silver Ace, Gunmetal Ace, and Midnight Ace.

The watch is priced at US$375 to US$395, depending on the model, and you can sign up for the Flyboy Capcom 1942 priority access here.

Available starting September 27th, this watch is a must-have for retro gaming fans.

