This awesome watch inspired by a retro Capcom video game

Retro game fans watch out! AVI-8 has teamed up with Capcom to create a limited-edition timepiece inspired by the epic, vertically scrolling video game 1942.

For the younger Millenials and Gen Z reading, 1942 launched in 1984 and became an instant classic. It has been heralded as one of the best ever of its type, blending a history-themed narrative with cutting-edge gameplay and graphics (for the time).

AVI-8 has taken the game’s iconic pixelated artwork and translated that onto a watch. The result is the Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic Limited Edition which perfectly revives the retro arcade spirit of the 8-bit era.

The Flyboy features many classic pilot watch design traits, including large numerals and an oversized crown, but the watch has been upgraded with flourishes from the 1942 universe.

Everywhere you look, from the indices to the dial and hands, you’ll find accurate screen art from the video game. Each element and component is a study in custom artwork to make the watch as easter egg-packed as possible.

With a wave of nostalgia, the watch is a delight to own. Under the hood, the watch features a reliable Seiko NH35 Automatic movement and the marine-grade stainless steel case is topped by a scratch-resistant sapphire lens for durability and clarity. On the dial and hands, generous amounts of Swiss super luminous material allow for optimum low-light visibility.

The Flyboy Capcom 1942 Automatic Limited Edition is available in a choice of two colourways, stainless steel or Black PVD. It is a limited-edition production of only 300 pieces each, with every watch featuring a unique serial number.

The watch will be available to purchase on the 28th of July 2023, priced at USD $365 /£347 for the steel model and USD $385 / £365 for the black PVD model.

You can sign up now to receive priority access to the sale.

