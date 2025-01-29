Christopher Ward The Twelve Snake is an 8-bit watch for retro-gaming nerds

Christopher Ward has once again teamed up with Seconde/seconde for its latest nostalgia-packed release, The Twelve Snake. A bold tribute to the iconic mobile game Snake, this timepiece was designed to celebrate 2025’s Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac.

If you’re of a certain vintage (like myself) and fondly remember playing Snake on your Nokia 3310 on the bus to school, this is the perfect watch for you.

Christopher Ward and Seconde/seconde (AKA Romaric) previously teamed up on the C65 Desk Diver, a limited edition watch designed to help the wearer navigate office life. The Twelve Snake is packed with nostalgia, yet it still includes plenty of fun little easter eggs.

The Venom Green dial evokes the pixelated hues of early mobile phone screens, complete with a textured 3D snake biting into Christopher Ward’s twin-flags logo.

A playful twist on traditional date windows, the watch features a “Wheel of Good Fortune” at 7:30 that displays six insect-themed treats from the classic game.

Finally, at the bottom of the dial, you’ll find ‘Hiss Made’ instead of ‘Swiss Made.’

As the name suggests, The Twelve Snake is based on Christopher Ward’s amazing integrated-bracelet sports watch called ‘The Twelve’. It boasts a 40mm stainless steel case with a distinctive 12-sided bezel finished in brushed, sandblasted, and polished textures.

Powered by the Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, the watch offers a 38-hour power reserve. The rotor, visible through the caseback, features a pixelated snake that runs around the emblazoned phrase “CHEERS TO THE SNAKE YEAR(S).”

The Twelve Snake is available for pre-order with a limited purchase window from 29 January to 12 February 2025 to align with the Lunar New Year celebrations, priced at $1225 in the US and £1050 in the UK. It’s not a limited edition, but the watch does have a limited purchase window, so after 12 February, you’re out of luck.

The watch comes with either the steel bracelet or a choice of two rubber straps (black or venom green).

Whether you’re a fan of horology, retro gaming, or simply love Seconde/seconde’s clever design, The Twelve Snake offers a playful and stylish way to mark the Year of the Snake. Fancy a game of Snake? Better be quick — this nostalgic masterpiece won’t hang around for long.

