The Timex Giorgio Galli S2Ti is one of my favourite new watches

Timex has long been known for creating reliable and affordable watches, but the new Giorgio Galli S2Ti is proof that the brand can compete in the premium design arena as well. I fell in love with this watch as soon as I saw it, and for good reason: it combines a clean, minimalist aesthetic with craftsmanship that easily rivals far more expensive watches.

Let’s start with the design. The S2Ti strikes a perfect balance between simplicity and legibility. The dial is clean and uncluttered, yet the polished hour markers and beautifully crafted hands ensure that reading the time is effortless. It’s refreshing to wear a watch that doesn’t scream for attention but subtly commands it through elegant detailing.

Size-wise, it’s a dream come true for my wrist. At 38mm, it’s just right – not too large, not too small. The titanium case keeps it lightweight without feeling flimsy, making it incredibly comfortable for all-day wear. But it’s not just about comfort; the titanium exudes a warmer, more subtle tone compared to cold, harsh steel.

What truly sets the S2Ti apart is how expensive it looks. People are genuinely shocked when I tell them it’s a Timex. The combination of the titanium satin finish, domed sapphire crystal, and complex case shape gives it an upscale vibe that’s hard to ignore.

Another standout feature is the bracelet with Timex’s innovative I-Size system. It allows you to add or remove links without needing any tools, which is a game-changer for someone like me who loves fine-tuning the fit of their watch (although micro adjustment is sorely missing for on-the-fly adjustment). It’s such a simple but thoughtful feature, and I wish more watchmakers adopted it. The bracelet itself is entirely crafted from solid titanium, which adds to the lightweight yet durable feel of the watch.

Timex didn’t stop at design and fit. They also included a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement, visible through the exhibition case back. With 26 jewels and a 41-hour power reserve, the movement is both reliable and precise.

And I can’t overlook the thoughtful packaging. The watch comes with a premium-feeling leather travel case, which adds to the overall experience of owning this timepiece. It’s a small touch, but it underscores the sense that you’re getting something special here.

If you haven’t been following it, the S2Ti represents the final chapter of Timex’s Giorgio Galli S series, and they’ve truly gone out on a high note. Limited to just 500 pieces, this watch captures the spirit of innovation and elegance that Galli has brought to the brand over the years.

At $1950 in the US and £1450 in the UK, it’s an investment for sure, but one that feels entirely justified when you consider the design, craftsmanship, and premium features.

If you can look past spending that much on a Timex watch, then the Giorgio Galli S2Ti is a truly premium everyday watch worthy of your wrist.

Liked this? Bulova’s new hybrid ceramic watches are cheap, colourful, and lots of fun