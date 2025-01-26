Bulova’s new hybrid ceramic watches are cheap, colourful, and lots of fun

Bulova has made a splash with its new Snorkel collection, a vibrant range of dive-inspired watches that combine a bold dive watch design with new materials.

Known for its heritage in diving watches, including the legendary 666 Devil Diver, Bulova is diving into fresh waters with these playful yet functional timepieces inspired by marine life and the oceans’ mysterious beauty (and, perhaps, the popularity of Swatch’s MoonSwatch and Scuba Fifty Fathoms models).

In reality, it doesn’t matter what has inspired these non-metal watches, they’re affordable, fun, and perfect for summer holidays.

The Snorkel collection features four models, each with a 41 mm case crafted from Bulova’s new ‘Hybrid Ceramic’ material – a lightweight, scratch-resistant composite that’s soft to the touch and adapts to body temperature. Although Bulova hasn’t specified the exact composition, we assume this is ceramic mixed with plastic, similar to Swatch’s Bioceramic.

This marks the first time Bulova has used the material, adding a luxe feel to these affordable watches.

Each model also boasts luminescent hands and markers, a clear date display, and water resistance to 100 meters.

Complementing the cases are tropical-style perforated rubber straps with easy-release mechanisms, designed for both comfort and style.

Each watch in the Snorkel collection takes inspiration from a marine creature. The Sea Turtle evokes earthy tones with a deep brown dial and green strap, reflecting the turtle’s beach and ocean lifestyle. The cheerful Clownfish adds a pop of colour with its orange strap and bright white dial, The Blue Tang model mimics the vibrant royal blue and yellow hues of the Caribbean reef fish, while the Great White Shark embraces icy power with a glacial grey case and stark white dial.

“The Snorkel collection is about celebrating the vibrancy of marine life while making luxury accessible,” said Jeffrey Cohen, CEO of Citizen Watch America. “These watches combine innovative materials with playful, ocean-inspired design to inspire a love for the seas.”

Retailing at a very reasonable US$350 / £249, the Bulova Snorkel collection offers a fun, affordable watch, perfect for summer. If you’re looking for a fun alternative to Swatch, this could be what you’re after.

