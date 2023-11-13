Orient’s new limited edition is a super-desirable version of my favourite affordable watch

Orient’s 38mm Bambino is the perfect entry-level watch. Its affordable price and automatic movement make it ideal for anyone getting into the hobby. Now, Orient has released four new Limited Edition models with highly desirable pastel dials.

The Orient Bambino 38mm has been the brand’s bestseller around the world since its launch in 2022. The range is loved for its traditional classical dial, domed glass with a retro feel, and delicate case with slender lugs.

The new models explore an entirely new world of design by combining the 38mm case, with four eye-catching coloured dials.

The new subtle, understated dial colours include a creamy yellow, dove grey, copper and, my personal favourite baby blue. These colours, combined with the subtle sunray finishing and matte coating, lend a unique, gentle warmth to the watch.

They make me wish they we part of the regular collection, rather than being limited edition.

I’ve got a 38mm Orient Bambino and find it supremely comfortable and the perfect size.

The watch’s warmth is enhanced by the grey nubuck straps which accompany all models.

The new models are powered by an automatic (with hand winding) in-house calibre F6724 and come with time and date indicators. The stable accuracy ranges between +25 seconds to – 15 seconds per day, coupled with a 40-hour power reserve, make them ideal for everyday use.

Each of the new Orient Bambino 38mm models are available to UK customers in limited numbers and each watch comes with Limited Edition text printed on the caseback. If you want one, then you’ll have to be quick, as there will be available only 360 per colour globally.

These new models are available now on Orient’s website, priced at £287.99.

Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor About As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars. Areas of expertise Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech