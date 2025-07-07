The best Apple Watch Prime Day deals: Series 10, Ultra, and SE reduced by up to $150

Apple Watch remains at the front of the smartwatch pack, proving the most popular option available. In the market for a smartwatch from Cupertino to slap on your wrist? You’re in luck during Amazon’s biggest savings event of the year.

While there are plenty of good deals, the Apple Watch Series 10 might be the best. The latest Apple smartwatch is currently $100 off on Amazon US – whichever size you go for. That brings the 42mm model down from $399 to $299 (a saving of 25%) and the 46mm model down from $429 to $329 (a saving of 23%). That’s a return to the lowest price we’ve seen for the Series 10.

The Apple Watch Series 10 offers an elegantly slim redesign and improved charging speeds. Apple has reshaped the watch to be thinner, with a slightly larger display. Together with more rounded corners, this creates a notably refined, comfortable fit.

However, the Series 10’s battery life – or lack thereof – is a sticking point. Despite the newer design, Apple has kept the familiar 18-hour lifespan, meaning daily charging remains essential. Faster charging is a welcome improvement; with a 15-minute top-up lasting a full workday, there’s more flexibility, though it doesn’t entirely offset the limitations.

On the health and fitness front, new additions like sleep apnea tracking and the Vitals app expand Apple’s impressive health suite, pushing the device further into serious health monitoring territory. For all its style, the Series 10 maintains robust functionality, from new workout features to a refined watchOS with added tools like Double Tap for smoother app interactions.

Other Apple Watch deals in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

If you’re after something a little more rugged and prepared for adventure, the souped-up Apple Watch Ultra 2 might be more your style. It offers a more rugged titanium body with an upper lip for protection. The sapphire glass is also more resistant to damage. It packs a siren, cellular as standard, extra GPS, new water sensors, and more to make it a top adventure smartwatch.

Since this is the second-generation model, it comes with the new Double Tap feature, a brighter screen, and extra battery. We scored it an impressive five stars out of five in our review.

For Prime Day, you can get the second-gen Apple Watch Ultra for a tasty $150 off – down to $649 from the regular price of $799 on Amazon US. Unfortunately, those in the UK miss out on this saving.

If you need to scale back on the features (and price), the Apple Watch SE might be your best bet. During the Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can score the watch for even less than usual. Over on Amazon US, the smartwatch is $80 off – down from $249 to $169. It’s a very compelling price for this cheaper Apple smartwatch.

It comes with all the Apple Watch features you’d expect, including health tracking and Crash Detection. The SE drops some premium health sensors, such as the ECG and temperature, and packs a smaller battery. But it’s still a fantastic smartwatch option, especially as your first.

New from the previous version is a nylon composite back, which shaves 2.9g and 3.4g off the 40mm and 44mm cellular versions respectively. Besides the lighter load, the updated SE shares a dual-core processor with the Series 8 and Ultra, giving it a 20% speed boost.