You’ll never guess what device my favourite smart light brand just released

Govee makes some of my favourite smart lights. In fact, my living room is pretty full of them and can light up at the touch of button as a result. So imagine my surprise when I heard the smart brand has gone full-on kitchen gadget and launched a meat thermometer.

It’s called the GoveeLife Meat Thermometer, and I’m intrigued. In the US, Govee offers all sorts of smart kitchen kit like kettles and rice cookers. So maybe this meat thermometer isn’t quite as random as it sounds.

Read more: Best smart home devices in 2025 to upgrade your home

The GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is a four-probe bit of kit. So, you can shove four probes into four different bits of meat – or one giant hunk of something – and get precise temperature readings on each one. Each probe has dual sensors, so it keeps tabs on both your food and the ambient temperature, which is a nice touch if you’re also take BBQs seriously. They can handle heat up to 300°C/572°F, so whether you’re roasting, grilling, or something in between, it’s got you covered.

The digital LCD screen on the charging base seems particularly useful. It displays the current temperatures so you don’t have to faff about with your phone every two seconds. There’s even a built-in buzzer that lets you know when your food is done, which is genuinely useful if. The base juices up the probes in just 25 minutes and Govee reckons they’ll keep going for up to 73 hours.

Govee’s companion app lets you wander off while your meat cooks itself to perfection. It shows real-time progress, presets, and all the data you probably never thought you’d need about your dinner. Thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, you can wander up to 500ft away, so you can multitask while your sausages sizzle.

The design looks quite similar to that of the Meater thermometers. I actually used the Meater 2 Plus a while back, and was quite impressed at how it worked. While Meater’s probes are a bit more slender, Govee’s look chunkier – whether that’s better or worse is something I’ll have to see in action. The GoveeLife Meat Thermometer is out now for $149 at Amazon, but there’s no word yet on a UK launch.