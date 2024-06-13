TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 gets pole position

TAG Heuer has introduced the Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 – a brand-new timepiece that celebrates the spirit of endurance racing and technological innovation.

I think it looks great, and feel the modern design is perfect for those who aren’t fans of the brand’s recent, vintage-inspired Glass Box Chronographs.

Its name comes from the Porsche 963 – a state-of-the-art LMDh prototype featuring a renewable-fuel engine designed to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Limited to just 963 pieces worldwide – each watch is packed full of little racing easter eggs.

For example, the sub-dials feature four SuperLumiNova blocks positioned to resemble a Porsche 911’s LED headlight design. These lume blocks on the dial and the SuperLumiNova-coated date wheel make the watch easily legible in the dark.

The positioning of the red indexes at 4 PM on the dial is designed to symbolise the countdown to a race start, the skeleton dial uses tubular shapes which look like a roll cage, and the subdial at 6 o’clock resembles a speedometer. The effect of everything combined is very cool.

It’s not just the dial that is packed with neat touches – the strap, case and bezel all feature Porsche 963-inspired design elements as well.

The bezel is made from forged carbon, which mirrors the lightweight, high-performance components of a race car, while the sculpted steel case contains black PVD elements and features a 3D Porsche logo.

The watch’s rubber strap shape is inspired by the NACA-style low-drag air inlets, often featured on Porsche race cars back to the record-breaking Porsche 917. It’s safe to say, this is a perfect watch for true Porsche fanatics.

Inside the 44mm case is the in-house TH20-00 movement, featuring a personalized red column wheel and Porsche’s iconic steering wheel motif in the oscillating mass.

The vertical position of the chronograph mechanism’s coupling is similar to the system found in cars where the engine’s flywheel connects with the transmission. In the Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963, it provides a smooth and “jump-free” actuation of the stopping function.

Does this sound like to watch for you? The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x Porsche 963 is available now for £8050 from the brand’s website.

Each piece is individually numbered XXX/963 and is presented in dedicated packaging, complete with a travel pouch and a mention of its limited-edition status.

