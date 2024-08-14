G-Shock’s updated G-Steel 2100 series with metal-covered bezels and on-trend dials are literally perfect

The G-Shock 2100 series has been a massive success for Casio, becoming a staple in the brand’s lineup thanks to its blend of durability and a slimmed-down case (as well as a passing resemblance to a certain Gerald Genta-designed Audemars Piguet).

Now Casio has taken the series to the next level by updating it with metal-covered bezels and stylish, on-trend dials.

These latest additions to the 2100 series lineup might be my favourite yet – especially the model with the ice blue dial.

These models combine the classic toughness of G-Shock with a sleek, more premium look. The octagonal bezels, which have become a signature of the series and earned it the ‘CasiOak’ nickname, are made from stainless steel, enhancing their durability even further, shedding any resemblance to the toy-like appearance that plastic G-Shock watches can sometimes have.

The latest additions to the series include models like the GBM-2100-1A in classic black, along with fresh, colourful options such as the ice blue GBM2100-1A2 and green GBM2100A-1A3.

G-Shock has used a sophisticated vapour deposition process for the dials, adding a metallic sheen that perfectly complements the polished and brushed finishes of the bezels. A phosphorescent finish further boosts readability in low-light conditions.

The G-Steel 2100 series continues to pack in G-Shock’s signature features, including Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone linking, Tough Solar technology that charges the watch from any light source, and, of course, robust shock resistance.

This series also includes practical functions like double LED lighting, world time, and a 1/100-second stopwatch.

Now, while the headline says these new G-Steel 2100 series are literally perfect, I do have one, very small gripe. I prefer the day-of-the-week subdial on my GA-2100-9A9ER over the function indicator subdial on these new models.

Despite its premium materials and advanced features, the G-Steel 2100 series remains a very affordable watch, with all of these models priced under £250 on G-Shock’s website.

As a value proposition, I don’t think there are many watches out there that can beat it.

