Panerai and Luna Rossa just dropped two of the best sporty watches of the year

Panerai’s partnership with Italian sailing powerhouse Luna Rossa is back in action for the 38th America’s Cup – and it’s brought with it two of the strongest sporty watches we’ve seen all year. Introducing the new Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654 and Luminor Luna Rossa PAM01653, both designed with performance, style and serious technical chops in mind.

The 38th America’s Cup marks a milestone moment – it’s the first time the race will be held in Italy, off the coast of Naples and under the eye of Mount Vesuvius. I’ve always loved the America’s Cup – the history, the drama, and the extreme engineering. It’s basically F1 on water, and, just like F1, it’s packed with watch sponsors.

As Luna Rossa prepares to compete, Panerai continues its mission to craft purpose-built tools that echo the spirit of elite sailing.

The standout of the pair is the PAM01654, limited to just 150 pieces. It comes in a lightweight 44mm titanium case and is powered by the automatic P.9100 flyback chronograph movement, offering a 72-hour power reserve.

The flyback function is especially handy for regatta timing, with instant reset and restart via a red-lacquered pusher.

Add in a tachymeter scale, bold red accents, bi-material strap with Luna Rossa stripe, and it’s a proper racing machine for your wrist.

The more accessible PAM01653 shares the same 44mm silhouette, but with a brushed and polished steel case and manually-wound P.6000 calibre inside.

It’s clean, stripped-back and purposeful, with a grey sandwich dial, red detailing and a Luna Rossa logo at six o’clock. Three days of power reserve, 100m water resistance, and dual straps make it an easy choice for everyday wear.

Both watches are tested well beyond standard conditions and carry Panerai’s trademark mix of rugged reliability and striking design. And with Luna Rossa aiming for sailing glory once again, these watches are more than just merch – they’re battle-ready tools.

Whether you’re racing across the Med or just dreaming of it, there’s no denying Panerai’s latest Luna Rossa editions bring the heat. Both watches are available now on Panerai’s website, with the PAM01654 priced at $16,400 in the US and £13,400 in the UK, while the PAM01653 is $6900 in the US and £5700 in the UK.

