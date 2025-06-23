Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Panerai and Luna Rossa just dropped two of the best sporty watches of the year

Hot StuffNewsWatches
Hot Stuff, News

Panerai and Luna Rossa just dropped two of the best sporty watches of the year

The new Panerai Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654 and Luminor Luna Rossa PAM01653 are designed for the 38th America’s Cup

Spencer Hart Spencer Hart
Panerai Luna Rossa PAM01654 on black background

Panerai’s partnership with Italian sailing powerhouse Luna Rossa is back in action for the 38th America’s Cup – and it’s brought with it two of the strongest sporty watches we’ve seen all year. Introducing the new Luminor Chrono Flyback Luna Rossa PAM01654 and Luminor Luna Rossa PAM01653, both designed with performance, style and serious technical chops in mind.

The 38th America’s Cup marks a milestone moment – it’s the first time the race will be held in Italy, off the coast of Naples and under the eye of Mount Vesuvius. I’ve always loved the America’s Cup – the history, the drama, and the extreme engineering. It’s basically F1 on water, and, just like F1, it’s packed with watch sponsors.

As Luna Rossa prepares to compete, Panerai continues its mission to craft purpose-built tools that echo the spirit of elite sailing.

The standout of the pair is the PAM01654, limited to just 150 pieces. It comes in a lightweight 44mm titanium case and is powered by the automatic P.9100 flyback chronograph movement, offering a 72-hour power reserve.

The flyback function is especially handy for regatta timing, with instant reset and restart via a red-lacquered pusher.

Add in a tachymeter scale, bold red accents, bi-material strap with Luna Rossa stripe, and it’s a proper racing machine for your wrist.

Panerai Luna Rossa PAM01654 on white background

The more accessible PAM01653 shares the same 44mm silhouette, but with a brushed and polished steel case and manually-wound P.6000 calibre inside.

It’s clean, stripped-back and purposeful, with a grey sandwich dial, red detailing and a Luna Rossa logo at six o’clock. Three days of power reserve, 100m water resistance, and dual straps make it an easy choice for everyday wear.

Both watches are tested well beyond standard conditions and carry Panerai’s trademark mix of rugged reliability and striking design. And with Luna Rossa aiming for sailing glory once again, these watches are more than just merch – they’re battle-ready tools.

Whether you’re racing across the Med or just dreaming of it, there’s no denying Panerai’s latest Luna Rossa editions bring the heat. Both watches are available now on Panerai’s website, with the PAM01654 priced at $16,400 in the US and £13,400 in the UK, while the PAM01653 is $6900 in the US and £5700 in the UK.

Liked this? 7 watches I’d actually buy in the Goldsmiths sale

Profile image of Spencer Hart Spencer Hart Buying Guide Editor

About

As Buying Guide Editor, Spencer is responsible for all e-commerce content on Stuff, overseeing buying guides as well as covering deals and new product launches. Spencer has been writing about consumer tech for over eight years. He has worked on some of the biggest publications in the UK, where he covered everything from the emergence of smartwatches to the arrival of self-driving cars. During this time, Spencer has become a seasoned traveller, racking up air miles while travelling around the world reviewing cars, attending product launches, and covering every trade show known to man, from Baselworld and Geneva Motor Show to CES and MWC. While tech remains one of his biggest passions, Spencer also enjoys getting hands-on with the latest luxury watches, trying out new grooming kit, and road-testing all kinds of vehicles, from electric scooters to supercars.

Areas of expertise

Watches, travel, grooming, transport, tech