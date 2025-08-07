Stuff

Panerai just launched the ultimate stealthy adventure watch

Panerai’s new Submersible Marina Militare watches are the ultimate stealth tool for serious adventure

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare on wrist

Panerai has just dropped two new heavy-duty timepieces, and they’re every bit as tough and tactical as the elite naval aviators they honour. The Submersible Marina Militare PAM01697 and PAM01698 are the latest symbols of the Italian brand’s century-long partnership with the Marina Militare (the Italian Navy) and they’re built for action both above and below the waves.

Inspired by the Aviazione Navale, the Navy’s aviation arm, these watches bring together rugged military design and cutting-edge materials.

Both feature a green-grained matt dial with a black gradient, modelled after flight gear and helmets, plus a nod to the Aviazione Navale insignia. Grey Super-LumiNova and a radar-style small seconds counter dial up the stealth factor while keeping things legible even in pitch black.

PAM01697 is housed in a classic 44mm stainless steel case with a matt green ceramic bezel, while PAM01698 takes things further with a full ‘Carbotech’ body – a carbon fibre composite that’s lighter than titanium but tough enough for a life at sea.

Each case back is engraved with the Aviazione Navale wings, a first for Panerai, and both are rated for 300m water resistance.

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare on white background

Powering both models is the P.900 calibre – a slimline automatic movement with a three-day power reserve and stop-second function for precision time-setting.

Despite its rugged looks, it’s no brute inside: the calibre is just 4.2mm thick with a balance beating at 28,800 vibrations per hour.

In true tool-watch fashion, the pair come on green canvas straps with military-style T/T stitching, plus a spare black rubber strap for getting properly stuck in.

The applied indexes are 20-percent wider, with 45-percent more luminous surface area than before, making these watches easier to read in demanding environments.

“These timepieces honour our legacy of engineering precision instruments for survival and adventure,” says Panerai’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer, Alessandro Ficarelli. “They reflect Panerai’s military heritage while inspiring extraordinary journeys in the toughest conditions.”

The Submersible Marina Militare collection is available to buy now, with the PAM01697 priced at US$12,500 / £10,300 and the PAM01698 priced at US$19,500 / £16,800.

